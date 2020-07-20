The Warehouse employees to be told of job losses

The Warehouse employees will learn their fate this morning, as the company plans to axe about 1000 jobs.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Stores are opening an hour later today so staff can attend an 8am meeting.

Last month, The Warehouse chief executive Nick Grayston said the company was adopting an agile working structure, which could see more than 1000 jobs cut across the country - nearly 10 percent of the work force.

He said it could see six stores close across the whole Warehouse group - Noel Leeming in Henderson and Tokoroa, The Warehouse stores in Whangaparaoa, Johnsonsville and Dunedin Central, and Warehouse Stationery in Te Awamutu.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "angry" at the proposed job cuts and expected The Warehouse to do more to keep staff employed.

First Union accused the company of using Covid-19 to justify the redundancies.

"They've been reviewing their business for years and the pandemic has accelerated their progress on an 'agile' system that means workers lose out, communities lose jobs, and customers get a worse experience shopping there," First Union general secretary Dennis Maga said.

"The restructure includes sweeping reductions of hours across the country that are left to individual store managers to find and cut, as well as hundreds of job losses and the closure of physical stores."

© Scoop Media