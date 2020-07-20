Return For Pahiatua’s Iconic Flagpole?

The next phase of the $3.4million project to revamp Pahiatua's town centre moves over-ground this month, and it could ultimately see the return of the iconic Sedcole flagpole.

An artist's impression of the finalised Pahiatua town centre. PHOTO/TARARUA DISTRICT COUNCIL

Soil has been broken for landscaping and in the Tararua District settlement, the latest stage of the project to redevelop the northern Wairarapa town's Main St,

Work to install new sewerage under the town’s main drag is close to completion.

Now focus turns overground, including the potential reinstatement of the historic flagpole.

The mast was designed and erected by local timber magnate Henry Sedcole at the turn of the 20th century.

It was given category A status by Heritage New Zealand in 2011, having stood over the town for more than 100 years.

It was removed in 2015, ahead of the proposed revamp.

When restored, it will be the centre piece of a new look central business district.

New street furniture, rubbish bins, and signage is also planned for the area.

“All these elements will come together to create a stunning space we will be able to enjoy with both visitors and our own community,” said Louise Powick, chair of the Pahiatua On Track Committee.

The underground work is scheduled to end in September, with the landscaping due for completion in July 2021.

© Scoop Media

