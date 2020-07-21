Charlottesville Va. Bans Militarized Policing — Your City Can Too

By unanimous vote, the City Council of Charlottesville, Va., on Monday evening voted to ban militarized policing. Specifically, the City Council resolved that “the Charlottesville Police Department shall not acquire weaponry from the United States armed forces,” and “shall not receive military-style or ‘warrior’ training by the United States armed forces, a foreign military or police, or any private company.”

The wording of the resolution came directly from a petition I had drafted and gathered over 1,000 signatures on. During the meeting, members of the public objected that the wording needed to be stronger, specifically that the Police Department should not be allowed to acquire military weaponry from anywhere (not just from the U.S. military) and that the Police Department should end its policy of giving preference in hiring to former members of the military, thus acquiring police officers with military training despite the ban on military training.

A number of City Council Members said that such concerns would be addressed in the weeks and months ahead, that Monday’s action was “intended to be a beginning” (in the words of City Council Member Sena Magill) and “not the end of the discussion” (in the words of City Council Member Lloyd Snook).

In my view, this step is an excellent beginning, and the conversations now happening may generate further progress. It is to be hoped that even what Charlottesville has already done will inspire other localities to take similar initial steps toward demilitarization.

Here’s the packet for Monday’s meeting. For the resolution as passed see pages 75-76.

Please try this at home.

You can do this in your city or town or county or province anywhere on earth.

Contact World BEYOND War.

Work with us to organize a local group and draft a plan for online petitioning, event organizing, media outreach, and persuading local officials.

This is not difficult, but does make a difference.

If you have a little time to make a difference, please do this, and please get started now while there’s major media attention to the matter.

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson's books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee. This article was originally published at https://davidswanson.org/charlottesville-va-bans-militarized-policing-your-city-can-too/.

