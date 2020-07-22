Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway believed to be Labour MP at centre of Judith Collins' claims

PM Jacinda Ardern has dismissed Iain Lees-Galloway as Immigration Minister after her office received an email saying he had had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer.

Lees-Galloway will not stand at the election after admitting to the prime minister that he had had an affair with a former staffer.

Ardern said it became clear his position as a minister was untenable as it opened up allegations of improperly using his office.

She said she had lost confidence in him.

Earlier today, National Party leader Judith Collins claimed she had received an allegation about a Labour Party MP.

Collins would not say what the allegation was but earlier today told Morning Report she passed on an allegation to Jacinda Ardern yesterday then told media about it this morning when asked.

"Yesterday I received an email from a member of the public saying they had information on a Labour minister [and there was] something in there about the nature of that. I spoke right away to the prime minister after Question Time and I advised her this had been received and I was not going back to the informant asking for further details or anything, that I wanted to make sure that the information got directly to her... I don't want us engaged in this, I want us involved in what matters to the people."

© Scoop Media