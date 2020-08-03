Name suppression extended for officers accused of manslaughter

Two Taranaki officers accused of manslaughter can keep their identities secret for now.

Three officers, two men and a woman, have been charged in relation to the death of Allen Ball at the Hāwera police station in June 2019.

One of the officers was granted suppression until the end of their trial, which is set for May next year.

The High Court rejected a similar bid from the other two officers, and their interim name suppression was due to lapse at 4pm today.

They appealed against that decision and interim name suppression will continue until the Court of Appeal hearing.

