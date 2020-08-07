Pursuit abandoned after shots fired at police in South Auckland

The hunt is on for two people who shot at police out of a car window in South Auckland last night.

Police said a car on Weymouth Road in Manurewa had failed to stop for police, who started pursuing the vehicle shortly after 11.30pm.

After less than a minute, the driver pointed a gun from the window and fired a shot at the police, forcing officers to abandon the pursuit.

Counties Manukau Superintendent Jill Rogers said it was frightening for the officers involved.

"It is completely unacceptable that our officers, who leave their families to come to work to help keep our communities safe, should be put in this type of situation.

"We will not tolerate this type of offending and our detectives will be carrying out a number of inquiries in an effort to identify and locate those responsible."

No-one was injured and the offender, or offenders, remain at large. The car they were travelling in was found abandoned.

She said the officers who were in the police car at the time were being supported by their colleagues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105.

