Christchurch mosque shooter's sentencing: Live reporting banned

Live reporting from the sentencing of the Christchurch mosques gunman has been banned.

The hearing will be heavily covered with 11 local news organisations and another 18 from overseas already signalling their intent to report on it.

Brenton Tarrant will be sentenced on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act, beginning on 24 August.

The convicted terrorist entered shock guilty pleas to all charges in March, after pleading not guilty in the aftermath of the 15 March 2019 Christchurch terror attack.

Justice Cameron Mander today notified media live reporting of the hearing was banned with news of the hearing embargoed until the midday and end-of-day adjournments during the multi-day hearing.

Read the full minute from the court here

The court had also made provision for overseas media and victims and their families who could not enter New Zealand due to the Covid-19 pandemic to view the hearing remotely.

However, they must agree to the reporting restrictions and additionally to not copy or capture the digital stream in any form.

Justice Mander said the restrictions were intended to protect privacy and dignity of victims, and preserve the integrity of the court process.

The convicted terrorist was expected to speak at the hearing after firing his lawyers in July and electing to represent himself.

© Scoop Media