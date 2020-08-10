The Undoing Of Illusions: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Governments have obscenely well-funded intelligence agencies that are literally dedicated to orchestrating secret conspiracies around the world, but if you say they might be conspiring in some part of the world people call you a mentally ill conspiracy theorist.

~

The fact that the Phoenix Program existed is by itself an unassailable argument for permanently dismantling the entire CIA.

~

A political establishment which thinks it's crazy and extremist to reduce a $740 billion military budget by 10 percent is a political establishment that should not exist.

A political establishment which thinks it's crazy and extremist to reduce a $740 billion military budget by 10 percent can never and will never lead to a sane world.

A political establishment which thinks it's crazy and extremist to reduce a $740 billion military budget by 10 percent has no business calling its members "moderate" or "centrist".

A political establishment which thinks it's crazy and extremist to reduce a $740 billion military budget by 10 percent is a crazy and extremist political establishment.

A political establishment which thinks it's crazy and extremist to reduce a $740 billion military budget by 10 percent is too crazy and extremist to be permitted to exist.

~

Democrats and Republicans are like male and female starfish; it's hard to tell them apart unless you're one of them.

~

Thought experiment: If you looked out the window right now and saw a mushroom cloud growing on the horizon, how would you feel about the way you've been spending your mental energy lately? Be honest with yourself.

~

The modern US imperial war machine kills more like a python than a tiger, placing less emphasis on the full-scale ground invasions of the Bush era and more on slowly suffocating the life out of targeted nations using sanctions, blockades, coups, psyops and CIA-backed uprisings.

This is one reason to be dismissive of Trump supporters who say he "hasn't started any new wars". What they mean is he hasn't done any old school ground invasions. He's still attacking and killing with sanctions and blockades and imperiling the world with cold war escalations.

~

From 2021 until nuclear armageddon Biden will be sitting off to the side mumbling to himself as his brain turns to chowder while holdovers from the Obama administration orchestrate cold war escalations against China in retaliation for its 2020 "election meddling".

~

You will never, ever hate China enough to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US. Playing along with bullshit narrative spin hoping it will bring your jobs back will never work. You're just helping opaque government agencies advance their new cold war.

~

The dumbest thing about believing foreign countries attacked American democracy is believing America has any democracy to attack.

~

If we win this thing it won't be because conspiracy analysts showed everyone a bunch of complex financial connections or because Marxists put a bunch of theory in everyone's heads, it will be because clear, simple pointing helped everyone notice the fact that they've been duped.

This fight isn't a game of addition, it's a game of subtraction. You're not trying to get the mainstream rank-and-file public to understand a bunch of complicated new information, you're trying to remove the blindfold so they can see something for themselves that they kind of already suspected was the case.

Cripple public trust in the establishment narrative control apparatus and you remove the only obstacle that's been stopping the people from using the power of their numbers to force real change. They don't need anything new, they need to exorcise the lies that have blinded them and stop trusting in the words of liars.

~

All I’m ever writing about here is the undoing of illusions. The undoing of illusions about what's happening in the world, the undoing of illusions about the media, the undoing of illusions about society, the undoing of illusions about ourselves. If you're a lover of truth, it's all the same to you.

~

The world isn't happening the way most people think it is happening. Maturity is learning and understanding the multifaceted, multi-leveled ways in which this is the case.

