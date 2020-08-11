Auckland to move to level 3 covid-19 restrictions, rest of NZ to level 2 after cases return

Auckland is moving into level three covid-19 restrictions after four cases of the virus were detected in one family in Auckland, PM Jacinda Ardern said.

The rest of the country will move to level two restrictions from midday tomorrow.

There were four cases in one family in south Auckland. There is no known contact with overseas travel. Others in the family and close contacts have so far returned negative tests.

Video of the press conference from the prime minister and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield

