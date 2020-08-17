Top Scoops

Former teacher found guilty of five charges of indecent acts on boys

Monday, 17 August 2020, 12:05 pm
Article: RNZ

A jury has found a former Auckland schoolteacher accused of abusing six teenage boys guilty of half the charges he faced.

Benjamin Swann was found guilty of five charges of doing an indecent act on a young person. He had denied all 10 charges. Photo: RNZ / Dan Cook

Benjamin Swann, 56, had pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of doing an indecent act on a young person.

In the High Court in Auckland this morning the jury found Swann guilty of five of the charges, but was unable to reach a verdict on the other five.

The jury had retired a week ago to consider its verdicts.

The trial is one of a limited number allowed to resume this week under alert level 3, as it had reached the deliberation stage.

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

