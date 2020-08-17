Former teacher found guilty of five charges of indecent acts on boys

A jury has found a former Auckland schoolteacher accused of abusing six teenage boys guilty of half the charges he faced.

Benjamin Swann was found guilty of five charges of doing an indecent act on a young person. He had denied all 10 charges. Photo: RNZ / Dan Cook

Benjamin Swann, 56, had pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of doing an indecent act on a young person.

In the High Court in Auckland this morning the jury found Swann guilty of five of the charges, but was unable to reach a verdict on the other five.

The jury had retired a week ago to consider its verdicts.

The trial is one of a limited number allowed to resume this week under alert level 3, as it had reached the deliberation stage.

© Scoop Media