Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

The Oxford Deal Is Welcome, But Remember The Vaccine Hasn’t Been Proven To Work Yet

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 3:57 pm
Article: The Conversation

The Oxford deal is welcome, but remember the vaccine hasn't been proven to work yet



Shutterstock


Katie Louise Flanagan, University of Tasmania and Magdalena Plebanski, RMIT University

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday the Australian government has signed a letter of intent to procure the University of Oxford’s vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and to provide it free to all Australians.

All the signs are promising so far, as the vaccine has been shown to provoke an immune response in humans and hasn’t yet caused serious side effects.

But there’s a risk the vaccine may not fully protect against COVID-19 in humans. It still needs to pass through phase 3 trials, which are currently recruiting and expecting results at the end of the year. So we can’t get too excited yet.

Importantly, it also hasn’t been tested on vulnerable groups, having mainly been tested so far on young, healthy individuals. It may still produce serious side effects we don’t yet know about.

For these reasons, and given there are more than 160 vaccines currently in development, the federal government is likely to sign further vaccine supply deals in the future — it doesn’t want all its eggs in one basket.





Read more:
Russia's coronavirus vaccine hasn't been fully tested. Doling it out risks side effects and false protection




What’s the vaccine?

The candidate vaccine, called “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19”, has been developed by University of Oxford researchers and is being tested in human trials in partnership with multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which will also produce and market the vaccine.

The vaccine uses a virus that naturally infects chimpanzees, called chimpanzee adenovirus, as a way to carry the gene for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into human cells. The human cells then express this gene, producing significant amounts of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein inside the body, which the immune system then produces antibodies against. Because SARS-CoV-2 uses its spike protein to invade human cells, the presence of these antibodies induced by the vaccine should hopefully prevent SARS-COV-2 from entering and infecting the cells.

The vaccine also stimulates the production of special immune cells called T cells, which may kill infected human cells that have virus hiding inside of them. Importantly, the next time the immune system of a vaccinated person sees the SARS-COV-2 spike protein, it knows what to do, and generates antibodies and T cells even faster, showing immunological memory.





Read more:
Revealed: the protein 'spike' that lets the 2019-nCoV coronavirus pierce and invade human cells




Where are the trials up to?

Oxford’s vaccine is one of the frontrunners. It was initially tested in primates, who were vaccinated and then exposed to the virus - with promising results showing decreased amounts of virus (viral load) in their lungs and preventing pneumonia in all the animals studied.

It was then tested in humans, with the results reported in peer-reviewed publications suggesting it’s safe and can produce an immune response.

In one study, published in The Lancet in July, 543 healthy adults were immunised with the vaccine. It didn’t cause any serious or concerning adverse effects, but many people experienced mild symptoms. Around two-thirds experienced pain at the injection site, 70% experienced fatigue, and 68% suffered headaches — although these symptoms are typical of many vaccines. These mild symptoms were relieved for some participants with paracetamol.

The study also found the vaccine stimulated the right kind of immune response, with good levels of neutralising antibodies and T cells against the spike protein. These results have allowed it to progress to large-scale trials in which thousands of people will be immunised in countries including the UK, Brazil and India.

The most advanced of these trials is in Brazil. The timing of results will partly depend on how quickly volunteers are enrolled into the study, and the extent to which they are then naturally exposed to the virus in the community. Hence trials need to be big and be in countries where the disease is prevalent.

We should know by the end of this year if the vaccine is a success. If it’s found to be safe and protective it can then be licensed.





Read more:
Creating a COVID-19 vaccine is only the first step. It'll take years to manufacture and distribute




What are the risks?

Australia’s agreement, signed with AstraZeneca, is a letter of intent, so the deal will only go ahead if the current phase 3 trials show the vaccine does indeed protect against COVID-19. If it does, Australia will receive the vaccine’s formula and permission to manufacture it on shore. Biotechnology company CSL in Melbourne has had discussions about potentially fully or partially producing the vaccine on shore.

Australia has also struck a deal with US medical technology company Becton Dickinson to supply enough needles and syringes to deliver the vaccine. The government has pledged to provide the vaccine for free to all Australians.

All the signs are promising thus far, but there’s a risk at this stage the vaccine may not protect fully against COVID-19 in humans. Indeed, most new candidate vaccines do not work during the development and testing phases.

However, as there are more than 160 different SARS-CoV-2 candidate vaccines based on diverse technologies in development, with 29 in clinical trials, it’s likely some will successfully make it through the pipeline.

There are several other candidate vaccines being tested in Australia, including at the University of Queensland. The Australian government has also invested in its development financially, though no supply deal has been announced as yet.





Read more:
Vaccine progress report: the projects bidding to win the race for a COVID-19 vaccine




It’s also important to note that even after phase 3 trials in thousands of people, some vulnerable groups may not respond in the same way to the vaccine as the healthy young adults mostly tested in these trials. Encouragingly, the current phase 3 trials will include some older adults, but other vulnerable people may still require additional tests.

It’s great the Australian government is moving forward with this, but we must also remember the world’s poorer countries, and avoid the temptation to indulge in “vaccine nationalism” – rich countries monopolising vaccine stocks at the expense of others.

With this in mind, the COVAX global vaccines facility has been created by the World Health Organisation, global vaccine alliance GAVI, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. This is an unprecedented global collaboration combining funds from wealthier countries to provide vaccines for low- and middle-income countries throughout the world. And thankfully, Australia has made an in-principle commitment to join.The Conversation

Katie Louise Flanagan, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania and Magdalena Plebanski, Professor of Immunology, RMIT University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Conversation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>

Dyani Lewis: ‘We Felt We Had Beaten It’: New Zealand’s Race To Eliminate The Coronavirus Again

Genomics could reveal details about the source of the country’s first outbreak in more than 100 days, says epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Supreme Court Is A Bigger Threat Than Trump To US Democracy

If you need a chilling reminder of how weirdly different the United States is to New Zealand…then abortion rights is the place to start. Last Friday, in a case called Hopkins vs Jegley , the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the right of the ... More>>


The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 