Karlin Itchoak On Wildlife Refuge Drilling, Steven Rosenfeld On How To Vote

(cc photo: Dusty Vaughn)

This week on CounterSpin: No serious observers disagree that climate disruption, left unchecked, will mean disaster for human beings, among other species. Yet somehow, when it comes to actions that will either bring that annihilation closer or stave it off, corporate media get very specific and procedural, rather than putting things in a more urgent, more meaningful context. Hence the conversation around opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling. It’s being reported as a Trumpian bad idea; is that enough? We’ll hear from Karlin Itchoak, Alaska state director at the Wilderness Society.

CounterSpin Karlin Itchoak Interview: DOWNLOAD MP3 | MP3 Link

Also on the show: People who think “politics” means pulling a lever every four years are wrong. Voting is a far from perfect connection of people to power. But, put crudely, if it didn’t matter at all, why would some people try so hard to keep other people—those who have less power and voice in every other way—from doing it? On the assumption that voting does matter, and that voting in November 2020 matters a lot, we’ll talk about how to do it and make sure it counts with Steven Rosenfeld, editor and chief correspondent of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

CounterSpin Steven Rosenfeld Interview: DOWNLOAD MP3 | MP3 Link

