Christchurch mosque attacks: 'You are in hell' - Anger as victims face killer in court

Warning - This story discusses details of the 15 March Christchurch mosque shootings.

The mosque gunman has been dismissed as an "insignificant killer" in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

Mustafa Boztas, who was injured in the attack, told the gunman he was "dead even though you can breathe". Photo: Stuff / Pool

Brenton Harrison Tarrant is being sentenced for the murder of 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on 15 March 2019. As well as the murders, he has also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.

Victims of the attack have this morning angrily confronted the 29 year old.

Mustafa Boztas, who was injured in the attack, told the gunman he was "dead even though you can breathe".

He told Tarrant he was not a human.

"If all humans have one characteristic in common it would be the ability to overcome and forget the past," he said.

"Something we clearly can do, but something you clearly cannot do - for two reasons.

"The first reason is that you don't have a future, so you don't live anywhere but the past alone and lonely.

"The second reason is that you are not actually a human, not even an animal since animals are beneficial to the world.

"You are classified as someone who's dumb enough not to realise beyond the skin all humans are the same."

Tarrant was "just an insignificant killer who's lonely, scared and left alone to suffer for all eternity", Boztas said.

Terrorist condemned as being 'weak'

Ahad Nabi, whose father Haji Mohammed Daoud Nabi was murdered at the entrance of Al Noor Mosque after greeting the gunman with the words "hello brother", told the terrorist he was weak.

"You shot at defenceless people that were not aware of what was going on. When they became aware, it was too late," he said.

"I do not forgive you for what you have done. When in prison you will come to reality that you are in hell and only the fire awaits you."

Tarrant nodded in acknowledgement of the comment.

"Your father was a garbageman and you became trash of society," Nabi told the gunman.

"He is ashamed of you. You deserve to be buried in a landfill."

Addressing the "maggot", he said: "I would like to say that my 71-year-old dad would have broken you in half if you challenged him to a fight, but you are weak.

"A sheep with a wolf's jacket on. I am strong and you made me even stronger. Allahu Akbar."

'I pity you' - victim who lost dad

Sara Qasem, whose father Abdelfattah was murdered at Al Noor Mosque, also admonished the gunman.

"I'm uncertain there will ever be enough justice for what has happened at the hands of a terrorist - that's you - however, I'm certain that this monster ... is a coward," she said.

"Those that fight with guns, cowards. You know you're not strong, you are weak, look at yourself.

"I pity you.

"I urge you to take a look around this courtroom and ask yourself who the other is here. Is it us? Or is it you? I think the answer is pretty clear."

Qasem expressed the depth of pain she had felt at the loss of her father.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Daily wellbeing actions from the Mental Health Foundation

Covid-19 mental health and wellbeing resources

