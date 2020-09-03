Crew member rescued in search for NZ cattle ship missing in typhoon off Japan

The Japanese coast guard has rescued one person from a cargo ship that went missing during a typhoon with 43 crew and almost 6000 cattle on board.

Japan Coast Guard Patrol Ship Kudaka conducts a search operation of a Panamanian freighter Gulf Livestock 1 which sent a distress signal off of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture on 3 September. Photo: AFP

The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal from the East China Sea after being caught up in typhoon Maysak.

One seaman was found drifting in rough waters in a life jacket.

The search for the rest of the crew and ship continues with planes and patrol ships, amid high waves and strong winds from the storm.

The crew of the freighter includes 39 seamen from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia.

According to the Australian government, the man rescued by the Japanese coast guard is one of the Filipino crew.

The Gulf Livestock 1 left New Zealand on 14 August headed for China, with the journey expected to take 17 days.

On Wednesday night, the ship sent a distress call from waters to the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan.

Strong winds and torrential rains from the typhoon battering the region are hampering the search effort for the ship.

Australia and New Zealand said they were providing consular assistance to the families of their crew members.

The Gulf Livestock 1 is a 139m, Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel built in 2002.

