Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Conservation Minister Responds To Ngai Tahu Board Boycott

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 12:05 pm
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter

Eugenie Sage and West Coast farmer Katie Milne at the launch of the $15 million predator-free Te Kinga project, Lake Brunner, in May.

The Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage is rebutting claims by Ngai Tahu that her recent appointments to the West Coast Conservation Board were unlawful.

Ngai Tahu members of the board are boycotting meetings for the second time in twelve months, saying the Minister has not listened to their concerns about the board's makeup and disregarded her treaty obligations under the Conservation Act.

Ms Sage said she had responded directly to Ngai Tahu's deputy kaiwhakahaere Matapura Ellison who raised the concerns.

"I am confident in the process that was followed in making these appointments....there is always a balance to be struck in appointing individuals who bring various perspectives to the table."

The Minister approved a second term for board chair Keith Moffett, and replaced Buller member Coraleen White who had served two terms, with farming leader Katie Milne.

Before making the appointments, the Minister had considered the interests of tangata whenua and consulted the Minister for Māori Development, as the law required.

The Conservation Act required Ministers to consider he interests of nature conservation, natural earth and marine sciences, recreation, tourism and the local community including tangata whenua of the area, Ms Sage said.

Ngāi Tahu also has the right to nominate at least two members to the West Coast Tai Poutini Conservation Board.

"I, senior departmental officials, and Board members have been working to improve relationships and operations of the Board.

"I value the partnership between Ngāi Tahu and Te Papa Atawhai. I hope that all Ngāi Tahu members will continue to be part of the West Coast Tai Poutini Conservation Board."

Board Chair Keith Morfett, who has been taking te reo lessons since the original row with Ngai Tahu erupted last year, said he was disappointed with the iwi's decision.

The board has deferred a vote on a proposed climate change policy until Ngai Tahu returns to the table.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>

Dyani Lewis: ‘We Felt We Had Beaten It’: New Zealand’s Race To Eliminate The Coronavirus Again

Genomics could reveal details about the source of the country’s first outbreak in more than 100 days, says epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 