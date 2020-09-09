Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

National’s Hospital Rebuild Commitment Lacks Rigour

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 6:32 pm
Article: Ian Powell

On the election hustings in Hastings current National Party leader Judith Collins committed a National led government to investing between $400 to $500 million in a much needed upgrade to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The focus would be on the main building and emergency department plus the shocking state of air conditioning forcing staff to resort to consume ice blocks during hot summer days. Collins has decreed that, if she comes prime minister, design and development work would commence next year and the “diggers would be on site in 2025.”

Sounds good but!

This sounds great. Decisive. No argument about the need. But let’s step back a bit. There is no question that Hawke’s Bay Hospital requires a major upgrade. But is it greater than the business case for the building of 2 tower blocks at Christchurch Hospital (the first hospital rebuild business case deliberated on since the 2010 earthquake) that was slashed by two-thirds by the Capital Investment Committee, the central government agency responsible for advising cabinet on major capital works? Would reversing this horrendous decision be given the same or greater priority as Hawke’s Bay Hospital?

If, as anticipated, the bureaucratic hatchet is allowed to similarly slash the business case for the massive rebuild of badly rundown Dunedin Hospital, would retrieving this situation have at least the same priority? Where would other desperately needed hospital upgrades in cities such as Whangarei, Palmerston North, Nelson and Invercargill rank?

The Labour led government’s handling of hospital rebuilds has been poor. Although not a justified excuse for this performance, it is dealing with nearly a decade of shocking neglect of hospital upgrades and delayed maintenance due to the accumulative impact of underfunding by the cabinet that Judith Collins was a senior member of throughout. The one thing the Labour led government has done well was been to halt the former National-led government’s promotion of Public Private Partnerships which would have negatively affected design and been much more costly for DHBs.

Address systemic causes

The National Party would have been better to have focussed on the systemic underlying causes of the rebuild crisis in New Zealand’s public hospitals. I have written on this in greater detail elsewhere.

In essence, expensive hospital upgrades become even more expensive because of short-term decision-making based on a narrow conceptual lens. Public hospitals are upgraded for the short-term, not the long-term. It means that hospitals invariably lack sufficient capacity such as bed numbers at the time they are upgraded. This is the case for the most recent rebuild – the much delayed (and still yet to be opened) acute services block known as Hagley in Christchurch). To cap it off, upgrades have to be upgraded much earlier than they should be.

How financially wasteful is this? DHBs can’t be blamed for this scandal. Major capital works are managed by the Ministry of Health.

National (as well as Labour and other political parties) should commit to addressing this crisis. Public hospital upgrades should be based on strong epidemiological and clinical expertise. These rebuilds should be environmentally sustainable and have sufficient capacity to meet known and anticipated patient needs (including unmet need) for the long-term rather than the short-term.

In the context of the anticipated Covid-19 recession at least, this approach offers much for both the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders and the country’s economic recovery.

After all, what could be more ‘shovel ready’ and job rich as well as a better public good than hospital design and construction.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ian Powell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>

Dyani Lewis: ‘We Felt We Had Beaten It’: New Zealand’s Race To Eliminate The Coronavirus Again

Genomics could reveal details about the source of the country’s first outbreak in more than 100 days, says epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 