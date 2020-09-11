Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Mining company overcomes attempts to block plans for a waste dump at Waihi

Friday, 11 September 2020, 11:41 am
Article: RNZ

A mining company has overcome an environmental group's attempt to block its plan to build a waste dump at Waihi.

A High Court decision to clear the sale of 178 hectares of farmland to OceanaGold marks a milestone in a controversial application to purchase the land - one that divided coalition ministers and required two attempts from the mining giant.

Environmental group Coromandel Watchdog was behind the attempt to block the application and its chairperson, Catherine Delahunty, says the battle is not over.

"Given the weakness of government on mining, we are the frontline. We are incredibly disappointed that we have had to spend our volunteers' effort and money to go to the High Court unsuccessfully, but we will keep fighting this, we have to."

The group was still considering whether it would appeal the decision, but it had further plans to battle other aspects of OceanaGold's expansion plans at Waihi, she said.

No one from OceanaGold was available for an interview, but in a statement, acting general manager Dan Calderwood stressed that the plan to build a waste tailings dam still needed resource consent.

He said that process included extensive technical, environmental and cultural studies beyond the initial geotechnical work already done.

"We will also undertake a thorough consultation and engagement process with the local community and other stakeholders. Any future application for resource consents will happen in close consultation and collaboration with the local community."

An initial attempt to get the application through in May 2019 was blocked by minister of land information Eugenie Sage, who did not believe the application would bring substantial benefits to the country.

But Labour ministers Grant Robertson and David Parker signed off the second attempt in October last year - saying the purchase would save 340 full-time jobs and protect $2 billion in exports.

All three ministers declined to be interviewed but in a statement, Parker said: "The decision speaks for itself."

Delahunty believed the decision indicated jobs were the only consideration when assessing mining plans.

"Apparently national benefit is only jobs, and the court supported this position... but you should be considering benefits and detriment. I think the law needs fixing, but I also think this interpretation is wrong."

Meanwhile, the government is under fire for approving mining activities on 150,000 hectares of conservation land since 2017, despite promises to the contrary.

In December 2019, Jacinda Ardern said Labour would not allow any new mining on conservation land, but would consider other new permits on a case by case basis.

Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said there had been 36 applications for mining and 15 for exploration since the promise was made.

"The industry heard the speech from the throne and have been using the intervening time to get their application in and many of them have been successful.

"And that's at the cost of all the native species and ecosystems that live in those areas, because mining is usually permanent and irreversible total damage to those ecosystems."

Ardern said some permits on conservation land had been approved due to a technicality in the current law.

"One of the things though, that we have been working through, and has taken a little bit of time, has been the difference between conservation land and stewardship land."

Stewardship is a sub-category for conservation land that is waiting to be reclassified. It is managed by the Department of Conservation as conservation land but has less protection and can be sold for other purposes.

There are over 3000 parcels of stewardship land across the country.

"We have large amounts of land that are technically under stewardship which these applications often apply and that's been one thing, as a government, that we've been trying to resolve," Ardern said.

Minister of energy resources Megan Woods added that Covid-19 had created delays to progress on plans to end oil and gas exploration.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>

Dyani Lewis: ‘We Felt We Had Beaten It’: New Zealand’s Race To Eliminate The Coronavirus Again

Genomics could reveal details about the source of the country’s first outbreak in more than 100 days, says epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 