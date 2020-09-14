Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Vows To My Readers And Patrons

Monday, 14 September 2020, 5:14 am
Opinion: Caitlin Johnstone

I promise to work in the highest interest, not my self interest.

I promise never to say anything that I don't believe is true.

I promise I will always do my best to learn what is true.

I promise I will always speak the truth as I see it, without dishonestly equivocating or mitigating what I have to say.

I promise I will always speak the truth as I see it regardless of whether it will make me unpopular.

I promise I will always speak the truth as I see it regardless of whether it will make me lose patrons.

I promise I will always speak the truth as I see it even if I'm the only person in the world who sees it that way.

I promise not just to speak the truth, but to speak it as loudly as possible and get it heard by as many people as possible.

I promise to do everything I can to make sure my voice remains an effective weapon against the machine, protecting it as best I can from smears, misunderstanding and misrepresentation.

I promise that as long as I am at this gig I will keep all my online content completely free to read.

I promise that as long as I am at this gig I will keep all my online content completely free to re-publish.

I promise I will never accept money to write about a certain topic or write about a subject a certain way.

I promise that my work will remain uninfluenced by my patrons or by a desire to gain more patrons.

I promise my patronage will remain free of incentives or tiered access; everyone has the same access to all my work regardless of whether or not they support me.

I promise that giving me money for the work I do comes with no strings attached in any direction; if you fund my work you do it solely because you want to support what I'm doing, not because you'll get any material benefits in return.

I promise that if I ever receive a Pulitzer I will livestream myself destroying it.

I promise to always choose courage over silence.

I promise to always keep learning.

I promise to always keep growing as a person.

I promise my views will change.

I promise to remain as dedicated to my inner work as I am to my outer work.

I promise to be truthful not just with you but with myself as well, to the fullest extent that my own degree of consciousness permits.

I promise to be honest and forthcoming about my failures to the fullest extent that my own degree of consciousness at the time permits.

I promise I will always fact check against my cognitive biases, even when I desperately, desperately, desperately want something to be true.

I promise to always dissemble those biases once seen.

I promise to keep honing my craft and striving to ensure that my work is always of a better quality than it was the year before.

I promise to always read and consider feedback from my readers.

I promise that I will do my best to engage people who approach me in good faith as often as I have time to do so.

I promise that I will never become one of those snooty blue-checkmark types who only pays attention to the opinions of the people they want to impress.

I promise that I will always direct my work to the people, never to high-profile individuals who I want to like me.

I promise to punch up and kiss down.

I promise to want for you whatever you want for me.

I promise to always stand on my own and never align my work with any particular faction or clique.

I promise to always do the very best I can with what I have available to me on any given day.

I promise to do everything I can to push toward life and away from death.

I promise to do everything I can to help protect the future of humanity in the most efficacious ways I can think of.

I promise to stick it to the bastards at every opportunity.

I promise to never forgive that which continues, or to forget that which the bastards could do again.

I promise to never stop fighting as long as there's a fight to be fought.

I promise that as long as you're in this thing with me, then I'm in this thing with you.

© Scoop Media

Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin Johnstone

Rogue journalist

Caitlin Johnstone is a 100 percent crowdfunded rogue journalist, bogan socialist, anarcho-psychonaut, guerilla poet and utopia prepper living in Australia with her American husband and two kids. She writes about politics, economics, media, feminism and the nature of consciousness. She is the author of the illustrated poetry book "Woke: A Field Guide For Utopia Preppers."

Contact Caitlin Johnstone

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>

Dyani Lewis: ‘We Felt We Had Beaten It’: New Zealand’s Race To Eliminate The Coronavirus Again

Genomics could reveal details about the source of the country’s first outbreak in more than 100 days, says epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 