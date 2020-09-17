Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Experts, home buyers not convinced house prices will fall

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 10:50 am
Article: RNZ

Economists, real estate agents and property buyers are shrugging off a forecast of falling house prices.

In its pre-election update, Treasury predicted the average cost of a New Zealand home will dip 5 percent by June next year, before rebounding as immigration picks up and economic confidence recovers.

Reserve Bank bond buying has driven borrowing costs to record low levels and in Wellington, first home buyer Grace says the market feels ultra-competitive.

"I've seen little two-bedroom cottages with south-facing living rooms going for over $800,000, so it feels pretty crazy. There's tons of people out there with babies on their front-packs and with their Mums and Dads, so it's definitely a pretty saturated first home buyer market, I think," she said.

Grace wasn't sure Treasury's predicted house-price plunge would pan out, and she was happy to put in an offer on a house now anyway.

"One you're in this realm of spending, five [percent]... it ends up not making much difference, I would think, especially when it's so cheap to borrow money," she said.

"I don't know if I would like, wait around to see if that happens, or not."

Michael Franks recently signed the dotted line on a house in Christchurch with his partner, and he said a short term drop in prices wasn't likely to stir up any buyers regret.

"We're very happy we've bought now. It seemed really competitive when we were going through. It seemed like house prices were going up 15 percent above what they normally should have," he said.

"It wasn't really our intent to get into the market for personal gain - we were doing it for a step forward in our life. So any money we could have made I don't think would be worth it."

Since Covid-19 took its grip, house prices have repeatedly defied bank economist predictions of price drops.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the market had ridden an "adrenaline rush" of eased lending restrictions, falling mortgage rates, and fiscal stimulus.

While that could change as wage subsidy support fades away, he was dubious if it would be enough for a 5 percent drop.

"We're a bit mindful that unemployment is likely to rise as we're heading through into next year, and that could take the edge off it. But having said that, we think the market's going to hold up and be quite resilient, and it could be quite possible that we don't see a dip," he said.

The Real Estate Institute has just recorded its busiest August for sales volumes in five years, with record house prices seen across half the country.

Chief executive Bindi Norwell said Treasury's prediction of a 5 percent fall came with a get-out clause.

"We've seen price growth for I think 107 months in a row, which has really put pressure on affordability. So if you're looking at five percent I think that's not a significant amount. But they did caveat, the Treasury, by saying that if the continued resilience and current sentiment continues, they will revise those forecasts as well."

In July, the country experienced negative migration for the first time in seven years.

Treasury said border restrictions were likely to continue, constraining migration in the short term, and in turn this would affect demand for housing.

But the chief executive of Realestate.co.nz Sarah Wood said there could be another group of buyers waiting in the wings.

"We've had big increases in international traffic, when we look at our traffic now compared to the start of the year. We've surveyed that traffic ... half of it is expat Kiwis looking to relocate to New Zealand."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from RNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Trump Plays Both Sides Against The Middle

Is he a hawk? Is he a peacenik? The President keeps us guessing . By Reese Erlich President Donald Trump has convinced Republican isolationists and hawks that he supports their views. That’s a neat trick, since the two groups hold opposing positions. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 