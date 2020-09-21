International Boycott Called Against Disney's "Mulan"

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Thailand's democracy activists, angered by Hong

Kong's police brutality, joined an international "Mulan" boycott which

expanded after Disney thanked China's security forces for help with

filming in a desert where one million Uighurs and other Muslims are

imprisoned or suffer other rights violations.

"It just keeps getting worse!" Hong Kong's leading activist Joshua Wong tweeted.

"Now when you watch #Mulan, not only are you turning a blind eye to

police brutality and racial injustice -- due to what the lead actors

stand for -- you're also potentially complicit in the mass

incarceration of Muslim ethnic Uighurs. #BoycottMulan," Mr. Wong said.

"We have still not forgotten that Mulan's leading actress supported

the police use of violence against Hong Kong protesters who fight for

freedom and democracy,” announced prominent Thai student activist

Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal.

"I would like to invite everybody to #BoycottMulan, #BanMulan, so that

Disney and the Chinese government realize that state violence against

the people is something that cannot be accepted," Mr. Netiwit, 23,

said on Twitter resulting in tens of thousands of online likes and

shares.

During the past few days, Hong Kong's police have clashed with

thousands of protesters and detained more than 90, chasing, beating

and arresting some of them for allegedly obstructing and assaulting

police.

Those protests opposed a recent cancellation of a local election,

China's imposition of a harsh national security law in July, and other

anti-democracy policies in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

The boycott began when dual U.S.-Chinese citizen Liu Yifei -- who

stars as Mulan's Chinese female warrior -- shared an online statement

from Beijing's government-controlled People’s Daily media in August.

"I also support Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now," the media's

statement said in Chinese.

Ms. Liu mirrored the statement by posting: "I also support Hong Kong police."

Her post came at the height of Hong Kong's police crackdown against

months of often violent street confrontations.

Mr. Wong denounced Ms. Liu as a "Cop Backer."

Mr. Wong's post was retweeted by Nathan Law, 27, a Hong Kong democracy

activist who fled to London in July fearing arrest. Mr. Law's Twitter

account has more than 240,000 followers.

Mr. Law also retweeted Mr. Netiwit's post, including photos of Thais

holding "#BanMulan" signs in a Bangkok movie theater after Disney's

$200 million production opened here on Sept. 4.

When Hollywood Reporter asked Beijing-based Ms. Liu about supporting

Hong Kong's police, she replied:

"I think it's obviously a very complicated situation and I'm not an

expert. I just really hope it gets resolved soon."

In the film's closing credits, The Walt Disney Co. gave "Special

Thanks" to China's Bureau of Public Security (PSB) in Turpan, Xinjiang

province, where dramatic desert battles take place.

Those credits were publicly seen for the first time when the

live-action remake of "Mulan" was released on September 4.

"Disney explicitly thanks the Public Security Bureau of Turpan

municipality for their help in making Mulan," tweeted Australian

Strategic Policy Institute researcher Nathan Ruser.

"Turpan PSB runs at least 14 detention facilities that are designed to

extrajudicially detain minorities," targeting mostly Muslim Uighurs

along the ancient Silk Road.

"The size of Xinjiang's re-education camp network has more than

doubled in the last year," Mr. Ruser said.

"From first-hand testimony to satellite imagery, researchers have now

provided empirical data that authoritatively paints a picture of the

extent of China’s biggest human rights abuse since the 1989

post-Tiananmen purge," the institute said.

Disney's film credits also thanked the "publicity department of CPC

[the Communist Party of China] Xinjiang Uighur Autonomy Region

Committee.

That department churns out government-produced propaganda about how

wonderful life is in Xinjiang and what Beijing is doing to improve

everyone's life there.

The film's production designer Grant Major, "who previously worked on

'The Meg' and 'Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon 2' in China, along with

set decorator Anne Kulijan and the rest of the [Mulan] production

team, spent months in and around the northwest province of Xinjiang to

do legwork research before the cameras rolled," Architectural Digest

reported.

"Chinese academics were consulted as well," the magazine said.

"It’s a Disney movie, so everything should look romanticized and

family-friendly," Mr. Major said.

"It’s a girl-power film."

New York-based Asia Society senior fellow Isaac Stone Fish tweeted:

"What's wrong with thanking Xinjiang? Well, more than a million

Muslims in Xinjiang, mostly of the Uighur minority, have been

imprisoned in concentration camps.

"Disney worked with regions where genocide is occurring, and thanked

departments that are helping implement it," Mr. Fish said.

The international boycott coincides with Washington-based Wilson

Center's live public webcast scheduled for Sept. 11 about "The

Politics of a New Mulan," sponsored by the Kissinger Institute on

China and the United States.

"The film was released in September of 2020 [and] its bad guys -- the

Mongolians -- are being told [in real life] their children couldn’t

study in their mother tongue within China," the Wilson Center said.

Protesters in China's autonomous Inner Mongolia oppose a new Mandarin

Chinese language curriculum, fearing it will erode their culture.

Christiana Aguilera, who sings "Reflection" on Mulan's soundtrack,

told her 17 million Twitter followers:

"I see myself in Mulan in the sense that I've always been a Fighter --

for and defending truth and meaning, even in the face of fear, self

doubt and backlash."

***

Richard S. Ehrlich is a Bangkok-based American foreign correspondent

from San Francisco, California, reporting news from Asia since 1978

and winner of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism's

Foreign Correspondent's Award. His newest nonfiction book titled,

"Rituals. Killers. Wars. & Sex. ~ Tibet, India, Nepal, Laos, Vietnam,

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka & New York" offers free lengthy excerpts,

Amazon's reviews & links at:

https://asia-correspondent.tumblr.com

© Scoop Media

