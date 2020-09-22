Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Deadly mineral erionite could complicate Waitematā tunnel

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 12:08 pm
Article: RNZ

A $7.7m hunt is on for a deadly mineral beneath Auckland, but has already run into objections from city rail tunnellers.

Waitematā Harbour looking across to North Head. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The cancer-causing erionite is worse than asbestos but less common.

It could complicate major building projects, including the boring of a new tunnel under Waitematā Harbour if that goes ahead.

The Transport Agency has just finished a business case for another harbour crossing and said a tunnel was "the most likely option".

Erionite can and has killed people, by causing mesothelioma, a cancer more readily associated with asbestos.

Auckland is one of the few places in the world that has the rare mineral under it, in rocks called the Waitematā Group sediments that are themselves widespread.

Research to pinpoint exactly where it is, gauge the risk of exposure and prompt testing and standards to cope with erionite, has won $7.7m in Endeavour Fund support. It is led by Jenny Salmond, an associate professor at Auckland University.

"We know erionite's a carcinogen, we know it's here," Salmond said.

"The question is, is it escaping from the rocks?

"If it's contained within the rock, it's not a problem. But if it gets into the soil and then gets into the air, or gets directly from the rock into the air, then it's a problem."

The potential threat is twofold: From dust, such as from drilling and tunnelling, and what's done with any waste dirt afterwards, such as the massive amounts coming out of Waterview Tunnel previously, or the City Rail Link project now.

Crown entity unhappy

CRL said the research to date suggested a "very low" chance of any erionite in the 3.45km rail corridor, and none had been found so far, from hundreds of test bore holes.

The Crown entity was upset at the researchers' early warnings that emerged at an erionite briefing with the Auckland Council last November.

"City Rail Link Ltd, and others did challenge some of the language used in the Erionite Research Group's draft briefing paper," CRL told RNZ in a statement.

"It was felt that the language used could create an impression that the safety and health impacts on construction work were not being managed adequately for workers or the public.

"This perception is incorrect and the group's published paper addressed our comments."

That paper, in a Medical Association journal in July, said the scale of earthworks meant it was urgent to quantify the potential for "significant exposure" of Aucklanders to erionite dust if dust management strategies were not carefully implemented.

CRL "did not threaten, nor consider, legal action regarding the erionite report", City Rail Link said, adding it was collaborating with the researchers.

Extra borehole samples were being analysed for erionite overseas - as this country lacked the necessary labs - and the data shared, it said.

Salmond said the collaboration was solid.

Industry "will help us to steer our research to help them. And our research will steer their activities".

"As with any emerging risks, there's a challenge to how we deal with it," she said.

Erionite exposure has been fatal: It caused about half of all deaths in three villages in Cappadocia, Turkey, till the alarm went up several decades ago. They had inadvertently used erionite to build homes.

An early warning went up about the mineral in New Zealand in 2011, in a geologist's report to the Environment Court.

"It seems prudent to ... consider what hazard the erionite deposits might pose for the people of Auckland, and introduce precautionary measures into resource consents to minimise any possible health hazard," the submission read.

Nothing came of it, though asbestos researchers mentioned it in 2015.

New Zealand has a high rate of mesothelioma but no one knows exactly why.

The Auckland Council said its geologists doubted any erionite was under the central city, and they were collaborating with the researchers.

"We have already taken steps to ensure we are ready to manage any risk which may arise ... particularly in key construction sites", said council's manager of regulatory compliance Steve Pearce.

CRL was currently the only project of interest, and the only one with resources consents that specifically mentioned erionite, but all earthworks required protocols for the discovery of unexpected contaminants, Pearce said.

The air quality monitoring at the rail project's Aotea and Mt Eden stations was updated in March to include erionite, and is independently reviewed.

However, it remains unclear if or how waste from the tunnels is being analysed for the mineral; RNZ is seeking to clarify that, and if the waste is currently being treated as cleanfill.

"Only natural soils or rock where soil contaminants are absent can be disposed of to cleanfill disposal facilities," Pearce said.

Implication for harbour tunnel

Concern was not limited to major projects, said another of the researchers, geology associate professor Martin Brook.

"Greenfield residential developments, if erionite is in rocks or soils close to the surface there, that could be a problem," Brook said.

One major tunnelling project ahead could be a harbour crossing.

The Transport Agency said its Additional Waitematā Harbour Connections (AWHC) business case had now been completed.

This is part of a $100m-plus investigation of what to do to ease Auckland congestion.

The business case "builds on previous work exploring the feasibility of a tunnel crossing, and while this remains the most likely option there is still further planning required to investigate the need, timing, function and form of an additional crossing before a final decision is made", the agency told RNZ in a statement yesterday.

Any tunnel was more than a decade away, it said.

Developers of any cross-harbour tunnel would need to watch out for any zeolite rocks or sandstone, Brook said.

"Some of that zeolite should be tested for erionite," he said.

"It's just a question then of dealing with it.

"Normally, it would be disposed of as cleanfill but if it's got erionite in it, then it probably needs classifying as contaminated fill."

Professor Salmond said researchers would be collaborating with industry, medical and social scientists here and overseas, with Italy in particular providing useful expertise.

"We're trying to prevent erionite from being inadvertently disturbed - that's the whole point of this research, to make sure that we're not too late," she said.

Work was also going on to set international erionite exposure limits for workplaces, like there are for asbestos, Salmond said.

The regulator in this country, WorkSafe, said it was awaiting the findings of the research.

"Businesses which may be concerned should have a dust management plan in place," it said.

City Rail Link said it was cutting the general risk from dust by:

  • Using a tunnel boring machine with a sealed cutter head, that produces waste that is a sludge (road header machines can be used to tunnel but make a lot more dust)
  • Damping down dust, maintaining exclusion zones, and monitoring; using personal protective equipment
  • Transporting waste covered and damped down; analysing spoil before transporting it

"The scale of CRL gives the project a great opportunity to provide more data about erionite and to share that information with research groups and the wider construction industry," CRL said.

The air quality management regime would be reviewed and updated if erionite was found, it said.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Trump Plays Both Sides Against The Middle

Is he a hawk? Is he a peacenik? The President keeps us guessing . By Reese Erlich President Donald Trump has convinced Republican isolationists and hawks that he supports their views. That’s a neat trick, since the two groups hold opposing positions. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 