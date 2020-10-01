Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Fair Pay Agreements Will Challenge General Practice In New Zealand

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 11:16 am
Article: Ian Powell

Fair Pay Agreements (FPA) are strongly promoted by two of the three current coalition government parties (Labour and Greens). They were a feature of Labour’s 2017 election campaign and it was expected that the Employment Relations Act would have been amended by now to enable them. But NZ First’s support was not forthcoming and both Labour lacked sufficient ‘political steel’ on this issue and the Council of Trade Unions advocacy was insufficiently effective.

However, with at the time of writing, the most likely outcome of the general election on 17 October being a Labour-Greens government (Labour majority is the next likely cab of the rank), FPAs should be a dead cert next year.

Given the purpose and scope of FPAs this would be a positive development for many of the most vulnerable in the workforce. They have a transformational feel about them. But they will also pose interesting challenges for general practice from the standpoint of the interests of GP practice owners as employers and the salaried GPs they employ.

FPAs would also raise a difficult challenge for the New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA) and a challenging opportunity for the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists.

What are FPAs

The purpose of FPAs is to provide an ability to collectively negotiate legally enforceable terms and conditions of employment for workforces in sectors (ie, industry-wide) where negotiating multi-employer collective agreements (MECAs) is very difficult, perhaps impossible. The sectors most likely to be eligible for FPAs are those disparate, usually smaller and relatively isolated employers and workforces. Forestry, transport and agriculture are examples that immediately come to mind. So does primary healthcare.

FPAs would have much the same legal enforceability status as MECAs although their scope would be narrower largely around ‘pay and rations’ issues such as salaries, allowances, reimbursements, some forms of leave, and some basic employment protections.

Scope of FPAs

The RCGPNZ 2018 workforce survey of over 5,000 GPs doesn’t identify the number of salaried GPs because it combines (without differentiation) long-term employees from contractors. The combination represents 48%. GP partners represent 36% but anecdotally many are also salaried to the practice they own, if only for tax reasons.

The results suggest that at least 3,500 GPs work in practices. The proposed threshold for employees wanting FPAs is 10% of affected employees or 1,000, whichever is the lesser. If the proportion of GPs salaried to practices willing to initiate FPA negotiations was as low as 30% this would mean over 1,000 GPs. In this situation only a little over 100 GPs would be required to initiate.

These salaried GPs would require union representation. They are eligible to join ASMS and a small number employed already have but, in the absence of a collective agreement, the scope of representation is limited.

To take advantage of the opportunities FPAs would provide ASMS would need to undertake a recruitment organising campaign preceded by a scoping exercise. There would of course be a practical difficulty over what to do with GP partners who are also salaried to their practice.

An FPA could be very attractive to these salaried GPs. The basis for any FPA claim from ASMS would be the ‘pay and rations’ in the MECA they negotiate with the DHBs. Salaried GPs employed by DHBs are eligible to be covered by this MECA and are (GP liaison officers and West Coast GPs for example). Those that are vocationally registered are remunerated on the specialist scale.

Although a small minority compared with the practices there are also salaried GPs employed by corporate employers. This would be less difficult for ASMS but would still be challenging because of the disparate workplaces. FPAs should be achievable with these employers but so also might be a preferable collective agreement instead.

The challenge of general practices

ASMS is most noted for its representation of DHB employed senior doctors including the negotiation of their MECA. But it also has experience of collective bargaining for GPs outside DHBs. This includes a national MECA covering hospices, a national Family Planning collective agreement, a MECA covering union and community health centres in the Wellington region, and several single employer collective agreements covering a range of community trusts. These have been positive outcomes although largely inferior conditions compared with the MECA covering DHBs.

GPs salaried to practices would be a challenging opportunity for ASMS. This includes the dilemma of practice owners salaried to their practices. But its experience of negotiating for GPs would help.

It would be impossible for practices to sustain a credible argument that vocationally registered GPs that they employ should not be remunerated the same as their DHB employed colleagues. Other strong incentives in the DHB MECA are six weeks annual leave, CME leave, reimbursement of expenses, and subsidised superannuation. An FPA would be very attractive for locum GPs many of whom had their employment vulnerability exposed with layoffs in response to Covid-19.

If FPAs take off it would provide a further interesting challenge for ASMS because of the new recruitment opportunities. Its membership is predominantly doctors employed in secondary and tertiary care. A significant expansion in GP members would be a new dynamic possibly leading to changes in the union’s decision-making processes.

NZMA would face a different challenge. For several years NZMA negotiated the MECA on behalf of most practices covering the nurses they employed who are represented by NZ Nurses Organisation. This appears to have worked well and both NZMA and NZNO have maintained a professional relationship throughout.

There is no conflict of interest representing GP practices as employers where nurses are the employees. Doctors employed by GP practices is another matter. To act on behalf of one group of members or potential members against another group (possibly larger) would be disastrous for membership retention and recruitment.

Further, NZMA (and general practices) has taken the principled position of supporting pay parity of practice employed nurses with their DHB employed colleagues. It would not be sustainable to take a different position for practice employed doctors

But, for every challenge, there is an opportunity. This might be for NZMA to reassess its purpose and how it functions as the medical professions only pan-professional organisation.

© Scoop Media

Ian Powell

Ian Powell

Otaihanga Second Opinion is a regular health systems blog in New Zealand.

Ian Powell is the editor of the health systems blog 'Otaihanga Second Opinion.' He is also a columnist for New Zealand Doctor, occasional columnist for the Sunday Star Times, and contributor to the Victoria University hosted Democracy Project. For over 30 years , until December 2019, he was the Executive Director of Salaried Medical Salaried Medical Specialists, the union representing senior doctors and dentists in New Zealand.

Contact Ian Powell

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Trump Plays Both Sides Against The Middle

Is he a hawk? Is he a peacenik? The President keeps us guessing . By Reese Erlich President Donald Trump has convinced Republican isolationists and hawks that he supports their views. That’s a neat trick, since the two groups hold opposing positions. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 