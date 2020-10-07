Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Dumped Librarian Petition Fails

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 10:02 am
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter

A 600-strong petition for the reinstatement of Kaikoura's long-serving librarian Cheryl Barker appears to have fallen on deaf ears at the Kaikoura District Council.

Local woman Sharon Rayner presented the petition at the council's monthly meeting last Wednesday.

"Over 600 people have taken the time to read and sign this petition -- many commenting and shocked at this disgraceful decision that has been made by the team who are supposed to manage our community affairs and also represent us," Ms Rayner said.

"What is the most important? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata -- the people, the people the people who live and breathe Kaikoura."

Ms Barker had managed the library on or under-budget for many years; gained a diploma in library studies in her own time and was the only library worker with those qualifications, Ms Rayner said.

Staff hired by the council to help with earthquake recovery had been sent to help in the library and were still there, on similar pay rates to Ms Barker's former "very modest salary".

"How have the council management team come to the conclusion that dismissing the library manager is justifiable? If you were looking to save money why does a council of our size have a CEO, two senior managers and a swag of line managers to follow? This is overkill, and it's killing our pocket and town."

The council had taken on extra staff to cope with the (now completed) earthquake rebuild, but the Government had declined the council's latest request for funding to prop it up, Ms Rayner said.

"We are sinking fast ... we've been here before with a council building the ratepayers didn't want to invest in, KDC went ahead anyway. Is this coming from management or council or both?"

Laying off a lower-paid, long-serving local would do little for the council's financial position, Ms Rayner said.

"I am here today with over 600 supporters asking you to reverse this decision, reinstate Cheryl and then take a good look at the top bracket of staff where savings can really be made. Community are fast losing confidence."

Speaking after the meeting Ms Rayner said she felt she had been listened to but was not confident the council would take any action.

"Councillor Tony Blunt asked if I was aware it was ratepayers who asked for the cuts, and I said yes but we didn't expect them to take out our librarian, who's the longest-serving employee and in the low wage bracket!"

Mayor Craig Mackle could not give her an immediate response, Ms Rayner said.

" If they don't take a good look at what over 600 people are saying, something's gone wrong, and they need to look at why they're sitting there," she said.

Mr Mackle has previously said the redundancies were an operational matter and referred the Kaikoura Star to management for comment.

The library manager's job was one of five positions it has made redundant in a bid to cut costs, saving in total about a $250,000 a year.

Corporate services manager Murray Dickson has questioned the claim that Ms Barker was the only staff member with qualifications to run the library.

The library had five full or part-time staff, whose qualifications included Bachelor's degrees in English, science and education, and a graduate certificate in library and information leadership, he said.

CEO Angela Oosthuizen said the bottom line was that the library was functioning well.

"We are confident that the staff currently directly running the library are more than competent to run the library ... it is one of our top-rated services as per our residents surveys."

There had been no reduction in library services following Ms Barker's departure, she said,

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Trump Plays Both Sides Against The Middle

Is he a hawk? Is he a peacenik? The President keeps us guessing . By Reese Erlich President Donald Trump has convinced Republican isolationists and hawks that he supports their views. That’s a neat trick, since the two groups hold opposing positions. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 