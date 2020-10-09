Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Election 2020: Labour steady, National down in latest poll

Friday, 9 October 2020, 11:16 am
Article: RNZ

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll.

ACT is on 8 percent, Green on 6 percent, and NZ First continues to languish on 2 percent, well below the 5 percent needed to enter Parliament.

The previous Colmar Brunton poll had Labour on 47 percent, National on 33 percent, ACT on 8 percent, Green on 7 percent and NZ First on 1 percent.

Meanwhile a poll on the race for the Auckland Central seat released over the weekend showed the contest growing closer, with Labour's Helen White on 35 points, National's Emma Mellow on 30 and the Greens' Chlöe Swarbrick on 26.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern fell for the first time in preferred Prime Minister stakes, down 4 percentage points to 50 percent. She is still far ahead of Judith Collins however, who was on 23 percent - unchanged from the previous Colmar Brunton poll.

Support for David Seymour and Winston Peters was unchanged on 2 percent and 1 percent respectively.

The results give Labour 60 seats, National 41, ACT 11 and the Greens 8. Labour would still need support from the Green Party to govern if these numbers prove accurate.

However, polls have tended to give the Green Party higher support than they actually receive on election day. Being so close to the 5 percent threshold required for a party to enter Parliament without an electorate seat will be a worry for them.

The party will be hoping Chlöe Swarbrick will be able to close the distance in Auckland Central to guarantee their place in Parliament should that happen, but the recent numbers show that is still unlikely.

Labour could govern on its own; future of Judith Collins as leader in jeopardy

Former ACT MP Heather Roy said Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and ACT would be happy about the poll results.

ACT would be able to bring 11 MPs into Parliament.

"A lot depends on the Greens ... the margin of error for this poll should be around 3 percent ... so that's problematic," she told Checkpoint.

"It's interesting to look at the wasted votes - a New Zealand First vote is technically now looking increasingly like being wasted."

About 6 percent of wasted votes would be redistributed, she said, adding that "Labour could potentially govern on its own".

"We've got an MMP environment now and there has been only advantage by being there with other parties."

Former United Future leader and MP Peter Dunne agreed that even if Labour did get the majority of the votes, it should settle on deals with its partners.

"Taking out a bit of insurance would be a prudent idea."

Looking at the results, he said ACT would likely to be the third biggest party in Parliament.

"The party is going to have a substantial number of additional MPs and will be the third party in Parliament."

He said the Greens ought to be worried about their standing at 6 percent because "they've got this historical tendency to overperform in polls and underperform on election day so, I think they could still be hovering on the cusp ... that would throw the numbers completely out of the window if they were to lose all their seats".

Dunne doesn't believe the Māori Party will get into Parliament despite their progress in the polls.

"They will be securing a base for recovery in the longer term but I don't think they are going to win a constituency seat and they are certainly not going to get the 5 percent, they never have done. It's still going to be a battle for them but I don't think they are going to make it this time."

Roy said Rawiri Waititi, the Māori Party candidate for Waiariki, was not one to overlook.

"The Māori Party candidate is certainly consolidating his support there and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he might not win against Tāmati Coffey. If that happens, that will bring the Māori Party in with an overhang - that would mean there would be 121 seats in Parliament - makes it just that wee bit harder for Labour to sneak across on their own if the rest of the wasted vote largely goes to them."

Speaking of an overhang, Dunne said there was a possibility National could have a "two or three-seat overhang if it holds the bulk of its constituency seats" which would make it harder for Labour to govern by itself.

As for National leader Judith Collins' survival in the leadership, he said she was "holding the line at the moment".

"If she doesn't achieve a credible result - just from even what we've seen this week - her position becomes difficult to sustain long term. Watch Christopher Luxon."

Chiming in in agreement was Roy who said: "Yes watch Christopher Luxon. If she [Judith Collins] couldn't get what the National caucus considers to be a credible result, she'll be in trouble."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Trump Plays Both Sides Against The Middle

Is he a hawk? Is he a peacenik? The President keeps us guessing . By Reese Erlich President Donald Trump has convinced Republican isolationists and hawks that he supports their views. That’s a neat trick, since the two groups hold opposing positions. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 