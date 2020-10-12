NZ First Foundation: media companies lodge urgent appeal over name suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case.

The Serious Fraud Office has charged two people with obtaining by deception after its investigation into the foundation and its handling of donations.

They are accused of using a "fraudulent device, trick or stratagem" to secure more than $700,000 that was then used to pay expenses for the New Zealand First party.

Last week Judge Peter Winter ruled the suppression order should remain in place until their next court appearance later this month.

RNZ, Stuff, NZME and TVNZ have previously argued there was compelling public interest in knowing the identity of the pair given the election is just around the corner.

Neither person can be identified but the SFO has confirmed they are not ministers, sitting MPs, candidates, staffers or current members of New Zealand First.

...More to come

© Scoop Media

