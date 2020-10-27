Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

On Maher Al-Akhras And Palestinian Prisoners: My Interview With Palestine Deep Dive

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 12:22 pm
Article: Ramzy Baroud

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yj0dTumMuJI
 

This urgent conversation focuses on the emergency situation of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras described by B'Tselem on Monday as 'on the verge of death' as well as Ramzy's latest book, These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggles and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (Clarity Press, 2020).

Ramzy Baroud is a US-Palestinian journalist, media consultant, author, internationally-syndicated columnist, Editor of Palestine Chronicle (1999-present), former Managing Editor of London-based Middle East Eye, former Editor-in-Chief of The Brunei Times, former Deputy Managing Editor of Al Jazeera online.

He is the author of many books, his most recent is These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggles and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (Clarity Press, 2020), which will be released in November in the UK. The book features a foreword by Palestinian member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, Khalida Jarrar, and an afterword by Richard Falk, former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories.

Having studied People’s History with Ilan Pappé for his PhD at Exeter University, Ramzy recognises the inherent value of the voices of the everyday and the oppressed, both as valuable sites of knowledge and for their ability to inspire others. In all his books, Ramzy looks to return the centrality of the Palestinian voice back to the heart of their struggle for liberation, giving Palestinians centre stage to articulate their own discourse and reclaim the narrative from an Israeli perspective, back to a Palestinian one.

By giving up the stage to a variety of ‘everyday’ Palestinian voices, Ramzy chooses to minimise his own role as an author and instead amplify the stories of poor and working class Palestinians in their own words, in turn bypassing elitist dialogue to create texts containing a variety of universally affecting stories, each a thread in the broader Palestinian narrative.

In Ramzy's latest book, he trained Palestinian prisoners to tell their most compelling stories as if they were in their living room telling their children. And as Ramzy notes, the ‘prison’ he refers to is also very much a metaphor for the wider collective Palestinian experience.

Right now there are over 5000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, including over 150 children. Maher Al-Akhras has been in 'administrative detention' for more than 70 days where he is on hunger strike and is ‘on the verge of death’ according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem on Monday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ramzy Baroud on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 