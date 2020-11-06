Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

The 'Exceptional Nation' Votes!

Friday, 6 November 2020, 2:54 pm
Article: Paul Martin

With the U.S. presidential election ( as of 6th November 2020) , hanging in the balance, we are reminded of the extraordinary and bizarre process this purportedly 'exceptional nation' has to find its new exceptional 'president of the free world'.

Not only do United States citizens only have a binary choice between two right wing corrupt elderly white males, but the process of the election itself is deeply flawed.

Not only does the U.S. Electoral College process mean that the majority of voters may or may not have the president of their very limited choice ( No Green candidates, no left-wing candidates - only the candidates of the monied), but each state's electoral process for counting and accepting votes is different and open to manipulation (and legal challenge) It is extraordinary that the federal election of the U.S. president and Congress does not have one national federal electoral process that everyone can understand.

Democrat Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota tweets (11/06/20) 'South Dakota requires voter ID (even for early voting.) Ballots must be received on or by Election Day. All paper ballots, which are easy to verify. Counting is bipartisan and open to the public. We have an EXCELLENT system. Every Democrat-run state should imitate it'

What is truly bizarre from this tweet, is not only that its seems to be surprising to Americans to have ballot papers being 'easy to verify', but that votes are counted by 'bi-partisan' vote -counters-(not independent vote counters), and that each state clearly has its own system for verifying the validity of voters, and that the type of electoral processing system will depend on which party is in control of the state legislature.

Even more amazingly, the process by which each state has a declared winner for president is determined, not by a federal national election office, but by private national media outlets like Fox News, CNN or AP. Hence, as of 6th November, we have different national figures reported of Electoral Office delegate totals for Trump or Biden depending on which media outlet is making the call.

Jo Biden however can assure us though (6th November 2020) that the American voting system is 'the envy of the world'. 'Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world.' !!!

As a country which purports to be the model of democracy for the rest of the world, and which continually makes calls about other countries 'lack of democracy', it is time to consider whether future US presidential elections require independent foreign observers to ensure their fairness and accuracy.

Combine this bizarre electoral process with extraordinary levels of ignorance and a consequent monochrome view of their own U.S. world, let alone the outside world; by both candidates and electors, and you have a recipe for disaster.

The level of systemic incompetence demonstrated by this electoral system to elect the "leader of the free world" is a salutary lesson to us all.

Links

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/11/american-presidents/

http://thesaker.is/results-are-in-americans-lose-duopoly-wins-trumpism-not-merely-a-cult-1-2/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Paul Martin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>


The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 