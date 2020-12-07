Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Future of Whakaari / White Island tourism debated

Monday, 7 December 2020, 3:51 pm
Article: RNZ

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back?

View on 16 November 2020 of steam, gas and ash emission from the 2019 primary vent area of the Whakaari / White Island crater. Photo: GNS Science

In 2012, Ohio's Denison University associate professor of geosciences Erik Klemetti wrote an article titled How dangerous is visiting New Zealand's White Island?

In it, he warned that even a small steam-driven eruption could have catastrophic and potentially deadly consequences - if a tour group was there at the time.

"I can see why people are drawn to it, I was always struck by the fact that volcanoes can be somewhat unpredictable, even with the best monitoring."

When Whakaari erupted on 9 December last year, Klemetti was at the American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco.

"When I did see the headline come across on Twitter ... I had this feeling of like, this is exactly the sort of thing that I hoped wouldn't happen, that ended up happening."

When Klemetti was offered the opportunity to go to the island, back in 2009, he said no.

"My level of risk management there, the amount of nervousness I had about doing a trip like that was high enough that I thought, it's not worth probably doing, although people who I know who are volcanologists who have done it, say it's remarkable and I'm sure it would have been.

"But I just could not bring myself to do it."

University of Auckland volcanologist Shane Cronin suspects people began to woefully underestimate the risk posed by Whakaari.

"Primarily because the numbers of people visiting the island, that's increased hugely," Cronin said.

Once tours were few and far between - and even stopped during winter.

"These days what was going on: there were people coming off cruise ships, so there were multiple trips per day, people were coming in with helicopters, with boat tours.

"The sheer number of people coming to the island - not only just at once, but continuously - meant that our exposure to the risk was much, much higher."

Three years prior to last December's eruption, there was an eruption of a similar size at Whakaari - except it happened at night.

"We had a series of these near-misses and we were pretty well aware of that at a national level, that a lot of our tourist volcanoes have this sort of sudden onset risk, and it was ranked as one of the highest likelihood events, in terms of a mass casualty event," Cronin said.

Klemetti said he would be hesitant to open the volcano up to the same level of tourism again.

"Maybe you could have tours that tour around the island, to see it from a boat, but that again, you'd need to know what the level of hazard and level of activity the island might be showing at the time.

"But having people with boots on the ground on the island on a regular basis just feels like it's just asking for something like this to happen again."

Cronin was not convinced either.

"I think it's a great place to visit when things are in a calm level, I'm just not sure we are in a position to be able to provide such a clear sense of security about that."

When it was announced last week charges were being laid over the disaster, WorkSafe chief executive Phil Parkes would not say whether tourists should be allowed to return to Whakaari because that was outside the scope of the investigation.

"Our investigation was focused on the obligations of the individuals and companies who were taking people to the island, whether they met their health and safety obligations, any discussions around the future of the island were outside the scope of the investigation," he had said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is reviewing the adventure activities regulations - looking specifically at activities that revolve around natural hazards.

The Department of Internal Affairs is also working with other government agencies about future access to Whakaari / White Island.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Trump Exits Somalia

These are things that might have been done earlier. During the last, flickering days of the Trump administration, activity is being witnessed across countries which have a US troop presence. Numbers are being reduced. Security wonks are getting the ... More>>

Ian Powell: Health Restructuring Threatens Patient Voice

The opportunity for public voice is vital for the effective functioning of New Zealand’s health system. Inevitably voice boils down to the accessibility quality of comprehensive healthcare services for patients both at an individual treatment and population health ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Biden’s Victory: A Eunuch Presidency Beckons

Whatever was set to happen on November 3, President Donald J. Trump would not lose. Falling in that establishment firebreak against democracy known as the Electoral College would not erase, let alone repudiate him. His now victorious opponent, far ... More>>


Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

The Conversation: The Numbers Suggest The Campaign For Cannabis Reform In NZ Will Outlive The Generations That Voted Against It

Like Brexit in the UK, cannabis reform in New Zealand fell into an age gap — given time, a second referendum would probably succeed. More>>

Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election

Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 