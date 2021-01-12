Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

No politicians at Rātana in 2021 as celebrations made exclusive for church adherents

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 7:57 pm
Article: RNZ

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only.

The government and other esteemed groups will not be attending the celebrations, which have historically signalled the start of the political year.

The decision to make the annual celebrations exclusive was due to internal issues at the pā, according to the MP for Te Tai Hauāuru, Adrian Rurawhe.

"There's lots of different opinions, some people are very upset that we are in this position," Rurawhe said.

"Some are feeling embarrassed by the situation we find ourselves in unfortunately, but we are just going to have to work through all of that."

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to welcome people from outside the Rātana Church."

The issue of Covid-19 restrictions had also been considered a factor which impacted the running of this year's celebrations, however, Rurawhe said there were already plans to handle that.

But despite the loss of attendees this year, including those from the government, Rurawhe was confident that the hui would still bring whānau together.

"I think it was the correct decision, however, the event still goes ahead and those of us who are a part of Rātana will still be in attendance."

He understood there would be forum and workshops at the hui, where Morehu would be able to have their say about the internal matters and the future of the church.

Rātana Church National Executive chairman Hareruia Aperahama said the situation was unfortunate.

"It's been a hard year for many of us."

The executive were disappointed that an alternative action had to be taken, but there would be an internal transformation within the Church, Aperahama said.

The Rātana celebrations historically draw in many whānau and members of the community to Rātana Pā near Whanganui.

The celebrations mark the birthday of the Church's late founder, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana.

This year, the hui will host wānanga, films and music showcases for the Rātana Church followers and members in attendance.

The hui at Rātana Pā will run from 22-25 January.

RNZ contacted Rātana Komiti Marae for comment, but it was not available.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: U.S. Capitol Insurrection As Seen From Abroad

In the wake of the white nationalist mob takeover of the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s pending second impeachment, I contacted journalists and activists overseas to get an idea of how the rest of the world currently views us.... More>>


Ian Powell: Health Restructuring Threatens Patient Voice

The opportunity for public voice is vital for the effective functioning of New Zealand’s health system. Inevitably voice boils down to the accessibility quality of comprehensive healthcare services for patients both at an individual treatment and population health ... More>>


Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Denying Assange Bail

History, while not always a telling guide, can be useful. But in moments of flushed confidence, it is not consulted and Cleo is forgotten. A crisp new dawn can negate a glance to the past. Having received the unexpected news that Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States for charges of breaching the Espionage Act of 1917 and computer intrusion had been blocked by Justice Vanessa Baraitser, his legal team and supporters were confident. All that was left was to apply for bail... More>>


The Conversation: The Numbers Suggest The Campaign For Cannabis Reform In NZ Will Outlive The Generations That Voted Against It

Like Brexit in the UK, cannabis reform in New Zealand fell into an age gap — given time, a second referendum would probably succeed. More>>

Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election

Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 