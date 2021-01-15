Zombie Capitalism Feeding On Death And Debt Lurches Into Fascism And Default Bomb

The Law and Order President led his followers, carrying the traitorous Confederate flag, to violate law and order in an attempted coup. Some of the treasonous window smashers wore T-shirts with the slogan-Camp Auschwitz and 6 MWNE (6 million Jews was not enough). The Jews were exterminated by the Nazis, as were 75 million people who died in World War Two defeating the Nazi Fascists.

It is obvious that a conspiracy to allow this insurrection designed to terrorize Congress and the people was a criminal conspiracy organized within the White House, FBI, military, National Guard and the Republican Party. The Nazi Big Lie has been used by Trump for years, aided and abetted by the treasonous, racist Republican Party and their corporate backers on Wall Street. The Big Lie was developed and promoted by the German Nazi Party. Tell a lie, the bigger it is the more you tell it: The election was rigged and stolen, Covid-19 is a hoax….immigrants, and Muslims and other scapegoats are to blame for everything that goes wrong.

Are the scapegoats responsible for the over $1 Trillion tax cut Trump and the Republicans gave to Corporate Wall Street?

Did Muslims deregulate corporations and allow them to poison workers on the job and in their homes?

Did immigrants move industry overseas, taking jobs from US workers and causing I phones to be made all over Asia? Did they force Harley Davidson to build motorcycles in Brazil, India, and Thailand? Did they force Donald Trump to make his neckties in China?

Did desperate asylum seekers pass laws to weaken workers labor unions while giving $billions to the military?

Did working people across the nation starve and shrink the Public Health Service for decades allowing Covid-19 to sweep across the land?

Under the CARES Act, the US government gave Trillions of dollars to bail out Wall Street and financial institutions while only pennies went to working people. The recent relief bill includes another “200 Billion give away to the rich….” https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/22/us/politics/whats-in-the-covid-relief-bill.html

The top 1% now owns 50% of the Stock Market. Today, some 30% of Corporate America is not earning enough to pay the interest on their debts and are called Zombie corporations. These Zombie companies are now $2 Trillion in debt. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/america-zombie-companies-racked-1-110000761.html

The Fed is still pumping $120 billion every month into the financial markets buying up debt while 40 million workers are unemployed or underemployed and drowning in debt. States and cities across the country have already seen layoffs of over 1 million workers.

70% of the US economy and the GDP are due to consumer spending which cannot be sustained given the level of working-class debt and unemployment. Corporate Wall Street and working-class debt are heading for a massive crisis. American capitalism’s response to the ongoing crisis is to pump billions more into Wall Street and financial markets, making the 1% richer while impoverishing the working class, and accelerating the crisis. As the crisis continues, many politicians will continue to attack social services to make the working class pay for the crisis. There can be no unity with treasonous neo-fascist capitalist politicians. Such “unity” will only push the Government further into control of the fascists as happened under Hitler in Germany.

While Covid-19 testing rates FALL and Covid-19 infections EXPLODE across the nation. the criminal homicidal policy of forcing people back to work and school continues to guarantee massive infections, sickness, and death, soon to reach one half a million Americans. Death is falling most heavily on the elderly, the working class, and people of color.

Part of the present tragedy is that millions of workers have been filled with fear and hatred, misled by poisonous racist, nationalist and religious fanaticism. Their solidarity and labor unions have been shrunken, their leaders have betrayed them, and working-class history has been suppressed and forgotten. Too many no longer know that they are members of a worldwide working class; they no longer know what side of the fence they are on. Yet all is not lost, political consciousness is ever-changing.

From its beginning, America has been built on worker exploitation and racism. Only working people acting in their own interest can demand that racist terrorists are outlawed and the Coup plotters are investigated, tried, and punished. Only an independent movement of the working class can defend us against the growing neo-Nazi racist movement and the Covid-19 Pandemic

The urgent task for the multiracial working class is to rebuild solidarity and class consciousness. To reclaim the power of the general strike and mass mobilizations and demand social transformation from a profit-driven society to one powered by the health and needs of the 99%. A movement for egalitarianism: no rich or poor, no hierarchy of “race,” tribe, religion or nation. We can build a society of economic, social, and political equality for all.

