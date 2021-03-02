Top Scoops

Katya Rivas' Passion: The Passion ( Begins )

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 1:13 am
Column: Katya Rivas

Once again, for Lent 2021 Scoop will be publishing a serialisation of Katya Rivas’s “The Passion”. To order a video about Katya’s work visit apleatohumanity.com


The Medallion of the Apostolate of the New Evangelization


The Passion


Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption.

Cochabamba — Bolivia
Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Katya Rivas' Passion : The Passion ( Begins )
Extract 1
Jesus

My little daughter, let yourself be embraced by My most ardent desire that all souls come and purify themselves in the water of penance, and that the feeling of confidence, and not fear, may penetrate them, because I am a God of Mercy and I am always ready to receive them in My Heart.

Thus, day-by-day we shall be uniting ourselves in our secret of love. A tiny spark and then a great flame… Only the real Love is not loved today! Make Love be loved! But before that, pray little daughter, pray a lot for the consecrated souls who have lost their enthusiasm and happiness in the service. Pray also for those priests who accomplish that miracle of miracles on the altar and whose faith is weak.

Lose yourself in Me like a drop of water in the ocean… When I created you, I kissed your forehead signing you with the sign of My predilection. Look for souls, because there are few who love Me; look for souls and imprint in their minds the vision of the pain in which I consumed Myself. Men, without knowing it, are about to receive great gifts.

When you do what I ask, I am near you; it is as if you quench that flaming thirst which on the Cross dried even My lips.

I will make Myself present each time that you invoke My Passion with love. I will permit you to live united to Me in the pain that I experienced in Gethsemane when I knew the sins of all men.

Be conscious of that, because I call few creatures to this type of Passion, but none of them understand the predilection I have placed on them by associating them to Me in the most painful hour of My earthly life.

(continuing)

EDITOR’S NOTES: Once again for Lent 2021 Scoop is publishing a series of daily reflections on the Passion from Bolivian author Katya Rivas. Rivas has received an official imprimatur from the Catholic Church for several books.. To order a video about Katya’s work visit… apleatohumanity.com

COPYRIGHT NOTICE: “Copyright© 2000 by loveandmercy.org. All rights reserved. This book is published in coordination with The Apostolate of the New Evangelization. Permission is granted to reproduce this book as a whole in its entirety with no changes or additions and as long as the reproduction and distribution is done solely on a non-profit basis.
Please copy and distribute this book“.

© Scoop Media

The Writings of Katya Rivas

The Apostalate of the New Evangelisaion

The Great Crusade of Love and Mercy

Each year as an part of an observance of Lent Scoop.co.nz publishes a serialisation of Katya Rivas's book "The Passion".

Katya Rivas's work was the subject of a documentary made in 1999 by Australian's Ron Tesoriero and Mike Willissee called "Signs from God" ( read a review here ). In the same year the then Bishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Bergoglio - now Pope Francis - requested a scientific investigation of a remarkable and unexplained phenomena involving a discarded host which had started to bleed. In 2013 Ron Tesoriero published a book "Unseen : New Evidence" which addresses what happened with this investigation and its implications for the quest to discover the origin of life. ( Find out more here ).

Contact The Writings of Katya Rivas

 
 
 
