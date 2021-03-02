Katya Rivas' Passion: The Passion ( Begins )

Once again, for Lent 2021 Scoop will be publishing a serialisation of Katya Rivas's "The Passion".





The Medallion of the Apostolate of the New Evangelization

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Extract 1

Jesus

My little daughter, let yourself be embraced by My most ardent desire that all souls come and purify themselves in the water of penance, and that the feeling of confidence, and not fear, may penetrate them, because I am a God of Mercy and I am always ready to receive them in My Heart.

Thus, day-by-day we shall be uniting ourselves in our secret of love. A tiny spark and then a great flame… Only the real Love is not loved today! Make Love be loved! But before that, pray little daughter, pray a lot for the consecrated souls who have lost their enthusiasm and happiness in the service. Pray also for those priests who accomplish that miracle of miracles on the altar and whose faith is weak.

Lose yourself in Me like a drop of water in the ocean… When I created you, I kissed your forehead signing you with the sign of My predilection. Look for souls, because there are few who love Me; look for souls and imprint in their minds the vision of the pain in which I consumed Myself. Men, without knowing it, are about to receive great gifts.

When you do what I ask, I am near you; it is as if you quench that flaming thirst which on the Cross dried even My lips.

I will make Myself present each time that you invoke My Passion with love. I will permit you to live united to Me in the pain that I experienced in Gethsemane when I knew the sins of all men.

Be conscious of that, because I call few creatures to this type of Passion, but none of them understand the predilection I have placed on them by associating them to Me in the most painful hour of My earthly life.

(continuing)

EDITOR'S NOTES: Once again for Lent 2021 Scoop is publishing a series of daily reflections on the Passion from Bolivian author Katya Rivas. Rivas has received an official imprimatur from the Catholic Church for several books.

COPYRIGHT NOTICE: “Copyright© 2000 by loveandmercy.org. All rights reserved. This book is published in coordination with The Apostolate of the New Evangelization. Permission is granted to reproduce this book as a whole in its entirety with no changes or additions and as long as the reproduction and distribution is done solely on a non-profit basis.

Please copy and distribute this book“.



