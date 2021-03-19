Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Chile Becomes One Of The Top COVID-19 Vaccination Leaders

Friday, 19 March 2021, 4:36 pm
Article: Scoop.me

After being one of the world’s most hard-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile has now managed to become one of the top countries in the vaccination of its population. According to government officials and health experts, the government’s early negotiations with vaccine producers is one of the secrets of Chile’s success. However, there is another contributing factor: the role of Chief medical officer Dr. Izkia Siches Pasten.

Lead negotiator with companies to get the COVID-19 vaccines, Rodrigo Yáñez, said Chile understood from the beginning that it needed to work with different pharmaceutical companies at the same time. Almost a year ago, the government had already negotiated supply contracts with various vaccine suppliers, at a time when no vaccine against the coronavirus had yet been officially approved.

Izkia Siches Pasten: 80 percent vaccinated by end of June

Chief medical officer, Dr. Izkia Siches Pasten, has also played an important role in making Chile one of the world leaders in corona vaccination. Izkia Siches is the first woman to head the Chilean medical association Colegio Médico. For more than 70 years, the leadership was dominated by men. “The Chiefs were always white, conservative men. I am a woman, a leftist, dark-skinned, from Arica, half Aymara, with small eyes, and I went to a school that no one knows,” Izkia Siches Pasten told La Segunda newspaper in 2019. Her word counts in the advisory group to President Sebastián Piñera. As a political independent with indigenous roots, her recommendations and critiques are not subject to party discipline.

Chile began vaccinating at the end of 2020. Four million people have now received at least one dose. The goal is to vaccinate 80 percent of Chile’s 19 million population by the end of June. However, according to Izkia Siches Pasten, it has been very important to withstand pressure from the private sector. It is essential to provide the majority of vaccinations through the public health sector. “In this way, vaccination does not become a business, but remains a health service,” she said.

The article was provided by Sara Mohammadi and has been originally published here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Scoop.me on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Perspectives From Australia: The Geopolitics Of Vaccine Nationalism And R&D

“The eagle has landed”, said Australia’s federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on 15 February 2021 referring to the arrival of the first international shipment of Pfeizer’s Covid-19 vaccines in Australia... More>>

Keith Rankin: Our Neanderthal Ancestry

After my partner read Dan Salmon's novel Neands – written during lockdown in 2020 – I decided to renew my interest in our distant ancestry, in part with a concern that homo neanderthalensis has been unable to shake off, so far, its unflattering reputation in popular culture... More>>

Ian Powell: Rescuing Simpson From Simpson

(Originally published at The Democracy Project ) Will the health reforms proposed for the Labour Government make the system better or worse? Health commentator Ian Powell (formerly the Executive Director of the Association of Salaried Medical ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Brawling Over Vaccines: Export Bans And The EU’s Bungled Rollout
The European Union has been keeping up appearances in encouraging the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its disease, COVID-19. Numerous statements speak to the need to back the COVAX scheme, to ensure equity and that no one state misses out... More>>

Jennifer S. Hunt: Trump Evades Conviction Again As Republicans Opt For Self-Preservation

By Jennifer S. Hunt Lecturer in Security Studies, Australian National University Twice-impeached former US President Donald Trump has evaded conviction once more. On the fourth day of the impeachment trial, the Senate verdict is in . Voting guilty: ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Let The Investigation Begin: The International Criminal Court, Israel And The Palestinian Territories

International tribunals tend to be praised, in principle, by those they avoid investigating. Once interest shifts to those parties, such bodies become the subject of accusations: bias, politicisation, crude arbitrariness. The United States, whose legal and political ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 