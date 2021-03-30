Katya Rivas' Passion: Betrayal, Trial & Judgment

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Judas Delivers Jesus

Extract 8

Jesus

After having been comforted by My Father’s messenger, I saw that Judas, followed by all those who would apprehend Me, was approaching Me. They had ropes, sticks, and stones… I stepped forward and told them: “Who are you looking for?” While Judas, with a hand on My shoulder, kissed Me…

So many souls have sold Me and will sell Me for the wretched price of a delight, for a momentary and passing pleasure… Poor souls, those that look for Jesus, as the soldiers did.

Souls whom I love; you, who come to Me and receive Me in your bosom, who tell Me so many times that you love Me…will you hand Me over after you receive Me? In the places that you visit there are stones that wound Me, there are conversations that offend Me, and you, who have received Me today lose the beautiful whiteness of Grace there.

Why do the souls who know Me, hand Me over this way when on more than one occasion they boast of being pious and practicing charity? All things that truly could help you acquire greater merits… What are they to you but a veil to cover your crime of treasuring goods on earth?

Be watchful and pray! Fight without rest and do not let your bad inclinations and defects become habitual.

Look, it is necessary to cut down the grass every year and possibly even during the four seasons. You have to work the land and clear it. You have to make it better and take care to pull out the weeds that sprout up in it.

You also have to take care of the soul with much diligence and you must straighten out the twisted tendencies.

Do not believe that the soul who sells Me and gave itself to grave sin, started with a grave sin. Usually the great fall started with something little: something the soul enjoyed, a weakness, an illicit consent, a pleasure that is not forbidden but that is not very convenient… In this way, the soul starts blinding itself, it diminishes in Grace, the passion strengthens, and lastly, it conquers.

Understand this: if it is sad to receive an offense and ingratitude from any soul, it is more so when it comes from My most beloved, chosen souls. However, others can do reparation and console Me.

Souls, you whom I have chosen to make My resting place, the garden of My delights, I expect from you greater tenderness, more gentleness, and a lot more love.

I expect you to be the balm that heals My wounds, to clean My face made ugly and dirty; to help Me give light to so many blind souls that in the darkness of night apprehend Me and bind Me to give Me death.

Do not leave Me alone… Wake up and come, for My enemies are arriving!

When the soldiers came close I said: “I am!” These same words I repeat to the soul who is about to fall into temptation: "I am,” there is still time and if you want, I shall forgive you. And instead of you tying Me up with the ropes of sin, I am He who shall tie you up with the bond of Love.

Come, I am He who loves you; the One who has so much compassion for your weaknesses; the One who is anxiously waiting to receive you in His arms.

The episode of My capture, well examined, has a lot of importance. If Peter had not given that blow to Malchus, I would not have had the opportunity to call to your attention the method I want you to use in fighting for Me.

Then I made use of a proverb to admonish Peter and I restored Malchus’ ear because I do not like violence, being that I am the Lord of liberty. But notice that apart from doing this, I expressed to Peter the firm desire that My Passion be completed and I made him contemplate the fact that if I wanted, the Father would defend Me with His Angels.

See how many things in just one episode? But the main thing is precisely the lesson that I had to give to all of you about fighting your enemies. Whoever is like Me does it thus: he allows himself to be taken where they want to take him, because he will have strength in the moments which are not those sought by the world (by man), by human experience, and by the astuteness of self-love.

No, whoever is like Me shall stay in the situation where he is placed and will receive unknown but vigorous strength to dominate his suppressors. My true disciple does the most improbable things without interrupting in the least My designs for him. The world pleases itself with singularities, in excelling, and showing its own superiority. This is the spirit that I have fought and conquered. That is why I told you all to take courage, because having conquered it, that world can now do nothing to cut its unity with Me provided that you do not unite with it. If you do, you would have to suffer the consequences with the added difficulty that since I Myself oppose its victory with the weapons of the world, many times you will have as adversaries the world and Me - the world because of its selfish love, and Me for pure Love, for Love of your true well- being.

Therefore, no blows like Peter’s to the ears of your enemies without full acceptance of the Chalice that I offer you. A Chalice in which you should see My Will as I saw that of My Father when I asked the beloved Peter: “Do you not want Me to drink from this Chalice that My Father gives Me?”

Always meditate on My Passion, but penetrate intimately into My Spirit and obtain the impressions that are wholesome and incite you to imitate Me. Naturally, I am He who works these things in you but you must apply yourselves and, later, you will attain what I say.

Ah! If man could only understand this aspect of My Passion! How much easier it would be to yield and relive My Life!

Go ahead, My children, everything is a question of love, not of anything else. Of love and My work that I want to accomplish in you, and of you always loving Me more. Stop reasoning in a human way; open your mind to My world, to the one that I have with you. This is important!

You are Mine for three reasons: because I created you from nothing; because I redeemed you; and because you shall receive part of My Crown of Glory. That is why you must remember that I care for you for these three reasons, and that I could never lose My interest in whom I have created, have saved, and in whom shall be My Glory.

You are driven to this path and you must travel it all. As it was for Me, it will not only be good for you but also for many of your brothers who should receive from Me, through you, Grace and Life.

Advance, because I delight Myself in it; learn, because Love wants to possess you completely.

I give you My Blessing, full of promise. I give it to all of you with the power that I enjoy as a man, power that is yours, and joy that I shall award with the prize, which shall confirm My infinite Love for you.

My hour had come; the hour in which I had to consummate the sacrifice, and I surrendered Myself to the soldiers with the meekness of a lamb.

† Jesus Is Taken before Caiaphas

Extract 9

Jesus

I was taken before Caiaphas, where I was received with jeers and insults. One of his soldiers struck My cheek. It was the first blow I received and in it I saw the first mortal sin of many souls who, after having lived in grace, committed that first sin… So many other sins followed that first sin, serving as an example so that other souls would also commit them.

My Apostles abandoned Me and Peter remained hidden behind a fence, amongst the servants, spying, moved by curiosity.

With Me were men only trying to accumulate crimes against Me, accusations that could further incite the anger of such wicked judges. There I saw the faces of all the demons, of all the bad angels. They accused Me of disturbing the order, of being an instigator and a false prophet, of being blasphemous, and profaning the Sabbath. And the soldiers, overexcited by the slanders, shouted and threatened Me.

Then My silence cried out, shaking My whole Body. Where are you, Apostles and disciples who have been witnesses of My Life, of My teachings and of My miracles? Of all those from whom I was expecting some proof of love, there is no one left to defend Me. I am alone and surrounded by soldiers who want to devour Me like wolves.

Contemplate how they mistreated Me: one deals Me a blow against the face, another thrusts his dirty saliva at Me, another twists My face to make fun of Me; another pulls My beard; another wrings My arms between his fingers; another hits My genitals with his knee, and when I fall, two of them pull Me up by the hair.

† Peter Denies Jesus

Extract 10

Jesus

While My Heart offers to suffer all these ordeals, Peter, whom I had named “Leader and Head of the Church” and who hours before had promised to follow Me unto My death, denies Me in response to a simple question that is asked of him and which could have served him in giving testimony of Me. And as fear seizes him even more, when the question is repeated, he swears that he has never known Me nor has he been My disciple. Questioned for the third time, he answered with terrible curses.

Little children, when the world protests against Me and, turning towards My chosen souls, I see Myself abandoned and denied, do you know how great is the sadness and bitterness in My Heart?

I shall tell them as I told Peter: Soul, whom I love so much, do you not remember the tests of love that I have given you? Have you forgotten that many times you have promised Me to be faithful and to defend Me?

You do not trust yourself because you are lost; but if you come to Me with humbleness and firm trust, fear nothing; you are well sustained.

Souls, you, who live surrounded by so many dangers, do not enter into occasions of sin through vain curiosity; be careful that you could fall like Peter.

And you souls who work in My vineyard, if you feel moved by curiosity or by some human satisfaction, I shall tell you to run away. But if you work for obedience and are propelled by zeal for souls and for My Glory, be not afraid. I will defend you and you shall depart victorious.

My beloved, I am educating you little by little and with much patience. I am consoled with the thought of having a pupil eager to learn. Thus, I forget your negligence and mistakes. If I look in creation for the most beautiful names to call you, be not afraid. Why do you suppress them? Love has no limits.

† Jesus Is Taken to Prison

Extract 11

Jesus

Let us go on with this painful story, which you will manage to take to as many people as you can. I will enlighten you in the way in which it should be done.

When the soldiers took Me prisoner, Peter was half hidden in one of the patios amid the crowd. Our looks crossed; his eyes were disoriented, it was only for a fraction of a second and yet, I told him so much!… I saw him cry bitterly for his sin and with My Heart I told him: “The enemy has tried to possess you but I do not abandon you. I know that your heart has not denied Me. Be ready for the battle of the new day, for the renewed battles against spiritual darkness and ready yourself to take the good news. Goodbye, Peter."

How many times I look into the soul that has sinned, but does it look also? Not always do our eyes meet. How many times do I look at the soul and it does not look at Me; it does not see Me; it is blind…. I call it by its name and it does not answer Me. I send it a sorrow, a pain, so that it can come out of its sleep, but it does not want to wake up.

My beloved ones, if you do not look at Heaven, you shall live as beings deprived of motive. Raise your head and contemplate the Home that awaits you. Search for your God and you shall always find Him with His eyes fixed upon you, and in His look you shall find peace and life.

Contemplate Me in prison where I spent a great part of the night. The soldiers came to insult Me with words and deeds, pushing Me, hitting Me, making fun of My condition as a man.

Close to dawn, fed up with Me, they left Me alone tied up in a dark, humid and foul-smelling room, full of rats. I was tied in such a way that I had to be standing up or sitting on a pointed rock which was what they gave Me as a seat. My aching body was soon numbed with cold. I remembered the thousands of times that My Mother covered My Body, wrapping it up when I was cold… and I cried.

Now let us compare the Sanctuary with the prison and, above all, with the hearts of men. In prison I spent one night… how many nights do I spend in the Sanctuary?

In prison the soldiers, who were My enemies, injured Me; but in the Sanctuary I am badly treated and insulted by souls who call Me Father. In the prison I was cold, sleepy, hungry, ashamed, sad, aching, lonely, and abandoned. I could see, over the course of time, how in so many Sanctuaries I would not have the coat of love. So many frigid hearts would be for Me like the rock in the prison!

So many times I would be thirsty for love, thirsty for souls! So many days do I wait for such a soul to visit Me, to receive Me in its heart because I have spent the night alone and have thought about that soul in order to quench My thirst! So many times I hunger for My souls, for their fidelity, for their generosity!

Do they know how to calm this longing? When they have to undergo some suffering, will they know to tell Me: “this will help to ease Your sadness, to be with You in Your loneliness?” And, O! If at least united to Me and as long as you would console My Heart, you would endure it all with peace and be strengthened.

In prison I felt shame when I heard the horrible words that were said about Me, and that shame grew when I later saw that those same words would be repeated by beloved souls.

When those dirty and repugnant hands struck My face and hit Me, I saw how many times I would be hit and struck by so many souls who, without purifying themselves from sin, without cleaning their house with a good confession, would receive Me in their hearts. Those habitual sins would strike Me repeatedly.

When they would make Me get up by pushing Me, being without strength and because of the chains that bound Me, I would fall to the ground. I saw how so many souls, tying Me up with the chains of ingratitude, would let Me fall upon the stones renewing My shame and prolonging My loneliness.

Chosen souls, contemplate your Spouse in prison. Contemplate Me this night of such pain and consider that this pain is prolonged in the solitude of so many Sanctuaries, in the coldness of so many hearts.

If you want to give Me proof of your love, open your heart so I can make it My prison. Tie Me up with the chains of your love. Cover Me with your gentleness; feed Me with your kindness. Quench My thirst with your zeal. Console My sadness and abandonment with your faithful company. Make My shame disappear with your purity and honest intentions.

If you want Me to rest in you, avoid the tumult of your passions and in the silence of your soul, I shall sleep peacefully.

Now and then you will hear My voice that softly tells you: Spouse of Mine, now that you are My rest, I will be yours through eternity. To you, who provide Me the prison of your heart with so much dedication and love, I promise that My reward shall have no limits, and the sacrifices that you have made for Me during your life will not weigh you down.

† Jesus Is Taken before Herod

Extract 12

Jesus

Pilate ordered that they take Me to the presence of Herod… He was a poor corrupt man who only searched for pleasure, allowing him to be driven to disorderly passions. He was glad to see Me come before his tribunal because he hoped to amuse himself with My words and miracles.

Consider, My children, the repulsion that I felt in the presence of the most repulsive of men, whose words, questions, and affected gestures covered Me with confusion. Pure and virginal souls, come to surround and defend your Spouse.

Herod expects Me to answer his sarcastic questions but I do not utter a word; I keep the most absolute silence before him. Not answering was the greatest proof of My dignity that I could give him. His obscene words were not worthy to cross with My pure ones. In the meantime, My Heart was infinitely united to My Heavenly Father. I was consumed with desire to give up even the last drop of My Blood for souls. The thought of every man, who later would follow Me, conquered by My example and generosity, ignited Me in love and, not only did I enjoy that terrible interrogation but I wanted to run to the torture of the Cross.

† Jesus Is Taken Again before Pilate

Extract 13

Jesus

I allowed them to treat Me as a mad man and they covered Me with a white tunic as a sign of their ridicule and their making fun of Me. Later, in the middle of furious mocking shouts, they took Me again before Pilate.

Watch how this bewildered and very confused man does not know what to do with Me. And to quiet the fury of the mob, he commands that they have Me scourged.

Represented in Pilate, I saw the souls that lack the courage and generosity to break away once and for all from the demands of the world and from their own nature. Instead of nipping the dangers of what their conscience tells them about not being of the world and of nature, their conscious mind tells them not to be of the good spirit. Then they give in to a whim, enjoy themselves in a passing satisfaction, and surrender in part to what their passion demands. And to silence the guilty feelings, they tell themselves: “I have already deprived myself of this or that, and that is enough.”

I will only say to this soul: “You scourge Me as did Pilate.” You have already taken one step, tomorrow another. Do you plan to satisfy your passion in this way? No! It shall soon demand more.

As you have not had the courage to fight your own nature in this small thing, much less will you have it later when the occasion shall be greater.

†

(continuing)

EDITOR'S NOTES: Once again for Lent 2021 Scoop is publishing a series of daily reflections on the Passion from Bolivian author Katya Rivas. Rivas has received an official imprimatur from the Catholic Church for several books.

Copyright© 2000 by loveandmercy.org. All rights reserved. This book is published in coordination with The Apostolate of the New Evangelization.

Please copy and distribute this book“.



