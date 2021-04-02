Katya Rivas' Passion: Calvary, Crucifixion, Redemption

The Medallion of the Apostolate of the New Evangelization

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Jesus on His Way to Calvary

Extract 19

Jesus



Let us continue, My little daughter. Follow Me on the way to Calvary, overwhelmed under the weight of the Cross….

While My Heart was absorbed with sadness for the eternal loss of Judas, the cruel executioners, insensitive to My pain, put over My wounded shoulders the hard and heavy Cross on which I was to consummate the mystery of the Redemption of the world.

Contemplate Me, Angels from Heaven. See the Creator of all the marvels; the God to whom all the heavenly spirits render adoration; the God walking towards Calvary and carrying on His shoulders the holy and blessed log; the God who is going to receive His last breath.

Also look at Me, you souls who wish to be My faithful imitators. My Body, destroyed by so much torture, walks without strength, bathed in sweat and Blood…. I suffer, without anyone being sorry for My pain! The mob walks with Me and there is not a single person who feels pity for Me. They all surround Me like hungry wolves, wanting to devour their prey… All the demons came out of hell to make My suffering worse.

The fatigue that I feel is so great and the Cross so heavy that half-way through, I fall. See how those inhuman men lift Me up in the most brutal manner. One takes Me by the arm, another pulls My clothes that are stuck to My wounds, tearing them open again…. This one grabs Me by the neck, the other by the hair, others discharge with their fists and even with their feet terrible blows all over My Body. The Cross falls over Me and with its weight causes new wounds. My face brushes over the stones on the path and the blood which runs down My face sticks to My eyes that are almost closed because of the blows they have received; the dust and the mud mingle with the blood and I am turned into the most repugnant object.

My Father sends Angels to help Me support Myself so that My Body does not lose consciousness when it falls, so that the battle may not be won before its time and all My souls are lost.

I walk over the stones that destroy My feet. I stumble and fall time and time again. I look at both sides of the road, searching for a small look of love, of surrender, of union with My pain, but… I do not see anyone.

My children, you who follow in My footsteps, do not let go of your cross even if it seems so heavy. Do it for Me. In carrying your cross, you will help Me carry Mine, and on the difficult path, you will find My Mother and the holy souls who will give you support and comfort. Continue with Me for a few moments, and a few steps ahead you will see Me in the presence of My Holy Mother who, with her Heart pierced by pain, comes out to meet Me for two reasons: to get more strength to suffer at the sight of her God and, with her heroic attitude, to give her Son encouragement to continue His work of Redemption.

Consider the martyrdom of these two Hearts. What My Mother loves most is her Son…. She cannot ease My pains and she knows that her visit will make My sufferings much worse, but it will also increase My strength to fulfill the Will of the Father.

My Mother is My most beloved being on earth, and not only can I not console her, but the sad state in which she sees Me causes her heart a suffering as deep as Mine. She allows a sob to escape. She receives in her heart the death that I suffer in My Body. O, how her eyes are fixed on Me and Mine on her! We do not utter a single word, but our Hearts say many things in this painful gaze.

Yes, My Mother witnessed all the tortures of My Passion, which through Divine revelation were presented to her spirit. Several disciples, even though they remained far for fear of the Jews, tried to find out everything and would inform My Mother…. When she found out that the death sentence had already been given, she departed to meet Me and did not abandon Me until they placed Me in the grave.

†

Jesus Is Helped to Carry the Cross

Extract 20

Jesus

I am on My way to Calvary. Those wicked men, fearing to see Me die before reaching the end, look for someone to help Me carry the Cross, and from the vicinity they seized a man called Simon.

Look at him behind Me, helping Me carry the Cross, and above all consider two things: this man lacks good will, and is a mercenary because if he comes and shares with Me the weight of the Cross, it is because he has been requisitioned. For that reason, when he feels too tired, he lets the weight fall more on Me and thus, I fall to the ground twice.

This man helps Me carry part of the Cross but not My entire Cross.

There are souls that walk this way behind Me. They accept to help Me carry My Cross but they still worry about comfort and rest. Many others agree to follow Me and, with this end, they have embraced the perfect life. But they do not abandon their self-interests, which keep on being, in many cases, their priority. That is why they falter and drop My Cross when it weighs upon them too much. They look to suffer in the least possible way, they measure their self-denial, evade humiliation and fatigue as much as possible, and, remembering perhaps with sorrow, those whom they left behind, they try to obtain for themselves certain comforts and pleasures.

In a word, there are souls who are so selfish and egotistical that they have come, more for themselves than for Me, in pursuit of Me. They resign themselves only to give what bothers them and what they cannot put aside… They help Me carry only a very small part of My Cross, and in such a manner that they can hardly acquire the indispensable merits for their salvation. But in eternity, they will see how far they have left the path that they should have traveled.

On the contrary, there are souls, and not few, who, moved by their desire for salvation but mainly for the love inspired by the vision of what I have suffered for them, decide to follow Me on the path to Calvary. They embrace the perfect life and give themselves to My service, not to help Me carry just a part of the Cross but all of it. Their only desire is to give Me rest and to console Me. They offer themselves to everything that My Will asks of them, searching for anything that can please Me. They do not think about the merits or the reward that awaits them, nor the tiredness or the suffering that will follow. The only thing they are aware of is the love that they can show Me, and the comfort they give Me…

If My Cross is presented as an illness, if it is hidden under a job contrary to their inclinations and of little agreement with their abilities; if it comes accompanied by the absence of the people that surround them, they accepted it with total submission.

O! These are the souls that truly carry My Cross; they adore it. They take advantage of it, to make sure of My Glory without any other interest or payment other than My Love. They are the ones that consider Me and Glorify Me.

If you do not see the product of your sufferings, of your self-denial, or if you see it later, be certain that they have not been in vain and fruitless, but, on the contrary, the fruit shall be abundant.

The soul who truly loves, does not keep count of how much it has suffered or worked, nor does it expect this or that reward, but it only searches for that which it believes glorifies its God… For Him it spares neither labors nor weariness. It does not become agitated nor restless, far from it, for it does not lose its peace if it finds itself thwarted or humiliated because the only motive for its actions is love, and love abandons the consequences and the results. This is the goal for the souls who do not seek rewards. The only thing that they hope for is My Glory, My comfort, My rest, and, for that reason they have taken My Cross and all the weight that My Will wants to load upon them.

My children, call Me by My name, for Jesus means everything. I will wash your feet, those feet that have stepped on a slippery path and are now wounded by the blows against the rocks. I will wipe away your tears, cure you, kiss you, and you will remain healthy and know no other path but the one that leads you to Me.

We are now at Calvary! The mob is excited because the terrible moment is near…. Exhausted by fatigue, I can hardly walk. My feet bleed because of the stones on the way… Three times I have fallen along the way: one to give sinners used to sinning the strength to convert; another to encourage the souls that fall because of being frail, and the souls blinded by sadness and restlessness, to get up and embark with courage upon the path of virtue; and the third, to help souls depart from sin at the hour of their death.

†

Jesus Is Nailed To The Cross

Extract 21

Jesus

Look with what cruelty these hardened men surround Me. Some pull the Cross and lay it on the ground; others tear off My clothes that adhere to the wounds that open again and blood oozes out.

Look, beloved children, at how much shame and confusion I suffer seeing Myself this way before that immense mob…. What pain for My soul!

The executioners tear off My tunic and toss lots for it; this tunic with which My Mother covered Me with so much care during My childhood, and had grown in size as I had. What would be My Mother’s sorrow as she contemplates this scene?

How she would have desired to keep that tunic, now stained and soaked with My Blood.

But the hour has arrived and the executioners stretching Me on the Cross, take and pull My arms to make them reach the holes prepared in it. All My Body is breaking, it swings from side to side and the thorns of the crown penetrate even deeper into My head. Listen to the first blow of the hammer that nails My right hand… it resounds to the depths of the earth. Listen some more… they are nailing My left hand and, at the presence of such a spectacle, the heavens tremble, and the Angels prostrate themselves. I keep the most profound silence. Neither a complaint, nor a moan escapes My lips, but My tears mingle with the Blood that covers My face.

After they have nailed My hands, they cruelly pull My feet… My wounds open, the nerves in My hands and arms tear, the bones are dislocated… The pain is intense!

My feet are nailed and My Blood soaks the earth!…

Contemplate for a moment these bloodstained hands and feet… This naked body, covered with wounds, with urine, and blood. Dirty… This head punctured by sharp thorns, soaked in sweat, full of dust, and covered in Blood…

Admire the silence, the patience, and the conformity with which I accept this suffering. Who suffers like this, a victim of such humiliation? He is the Son of God! He who made the heavens, the earth, the seas, and all that exists… The One who created man, the One who sustains all with His infinite power… He is there immobile, despised, stripped, and followed by a multitude of souls that will abandon: worldly possessions, family, country, honors, well-being, glory, and whatever may be necessary to give Him Glory and show Him the love owed Him…

Be attentive, Heavenly Angels, and you too, souls who love Me… The soldiers are going to turn the cross around, to rivet the nails so that they do not come out from the weight of My Body and may allow Me to fall. My Body is going to give the earth the kiss of peace. And while the hammering rings out through space, at the top of Calvary the most admirable spectacle is fulfilled… At the request of My Mother who, contemplating all that was happening and being unable to give Me relief, implores the Mercy of My Heavenly Father… Legions of Angels come down to adore My Body, and to sustain it so as not to touch the earth and, to avoid its being crushed by the weight of the Cross.

Contemplate your Jesus, hanging on the Cross, without being able to make the slightest movement… naked, without fame, without honor, without liberty… They have snatched everything from Him! There is no one who takes pity and feels sorry for His pain! He only receives tortures, ridicule, and mockery!

If you truly love Me, will you be ready to be like Me? What will you refuse in order to obey Me, to please Me, to console Me?…

Prostrate yourself to the ground and let Me tell you a few words:

May My Will triumph in you!

May My Love destroy you!

May your misery glorify Me!

†

Jesus Pronounces His Last Words

Extract 22

Jesus



My daughter, you have heard and seen My sufferings, accompany Me till the end and share My pain.My Cross is now raised. Here is the hour of the Redemption of the world!I am the spectacle of jeers for the mob… but I am also admired and loved by the souls. This Cross, up to now an instrument of torture where criminals expired, is going to be, from now on, the light and peace of the world.Sinners will find forgiveness and life in My Holy Scriptures. My Blood will wash and erase the stains of their sins. The pure souls will come to My Sacred Wounds to refresh themselves and to burn in My Love. In them they will take refuge and will make their dwelling forever.Father, forgive them for they know not what they do, they have not known the One who is their life… They have unleashed onto Him all the fury of their iniquities. But I beg of You, O My Father! Release onto them the power of Your Mercy.Today you will be with Me in Paradise, because your faith in the Mercy of your Savior has erased your crimes. Mercy leads you to eternal life.Woman, there is your Son! Mother of Mine, there are My brothers! Guard them, love them… they are not alone.O, you, for whom I have given My life, you now have a Mother to whom you can appeal for all your needs. I have united all of you with the tightest bonds when I gave you My own Mother.The soul now has a right to say to its God “Why have you forsaken me?” In effect, after I fulfilled the mystery of Redemption, man has become God’s son again, brother of Jesus, and inheritor of eternal life…O Father of Mine…. I am thirsty for Your Glory … and the hour has arrived. From now on, fulfilling My words, the world will know that You are the One who sent Me, and You will be glorified!I am thirsty for Your Glory, thirsty for souls…. And to quench this thirst, I have poured out My Blood unto the last drop! For this reason I can say: All is fulfilled. The great mystery of Love has now been fulfilled; the mystery for which God surrendered to the world His own Son in order to give Life back to man… I came to earth to do Your Will, O My Father. It is now fulfilled!To Thee I give My soul. In this way the souls who accomplish My Will can say in truthfulness: “All is consummated…” My Lord and My God, receive My soul… I place it in Your beloved hands.I offered My death to My Father for the dying souls, and they will have Life. In the last cry I gave from the Cross, I embraced all of humanity: past, present, and future. The piercing spasm with which I released Myself from earth, was received by My Father with infinite Love, and all of Heaven exulted for it because My Humanity was entering into Glory. At the same instant in which I surrendered My Spirit, a multitude of souls met Me: those who desired Me centuries ago and those who desired Me a few months or days ago, but all of them desired Me intensely. This single joy was enough for all the hardships suffered by Me.You should know that in memory of that joyful meeting, I have decided to assist the dying and many times do so even visibly. I give them salvation to honor those who lovingly received Me in Heaven. So pray for these dying people, because I love them very much. As many times as you offer the last cry that I gave to the Father, you will be heard because through it, many souls are given to Me.It was a moment of joy when all the Heavenly Court, who had vibrantly gathered together to await My death, was presented to Me. But among all the souls who surrounded Me, one was particularly overwhelmed, overwhelmed so much, that it sparkled in joy, in love… It was Joseph who, more then anyone else, understood the Glory I had acquired after such hard battles. He led all the souls who were waiting for Me; he was granted to be My first Ambassador to Limbo. The Angels, in their order, rendered Me honor in such a way that My Humanity, already resplendent, was surrounded by innumerable Saints who exalted and adored Me.My children, there are no glorious crosses on earth; they are all wrapped in mystery, in darkness, in exasperation. In mystery, because you do not understand it; in darkness, because it confuses the mind; and in exasperation, because it strikes exactly in places where it does not want to strike.Do not lament; do not delay. I tell you that not only did I carry the wooden cross that led Me to Glory, but, above all, that invisible but permanent Cross that was formed by the crosses of your sins. Yes, and of your sufferings. Everything that you suffer was the object of My sorrows, for I not only suffered to give you Redemption, but also for what you should suffer today. Look at the love that unites Me to you; in it have the confirmation of My Holy Will and unite yourselves to Me, observing how I acted among limitless bitterness.I have taken as a symbol a piece of wood, a cross. I have carried it with great love, for the good of all. I have suffered real affliction so that everyone could be joyful with Me. But today, how many believe in Him who truly loved you and loves you? Contemplate Me in the image of the Christ who cries and bleeds. There and in this way the world has Me.

†

(continuing)

