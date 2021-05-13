The Tragedy Of Palestine Is The Fate Of The Human Race & Planet Earth

HOW HUMANS CONTAMINATE THE SOLAR SYSTEM & UNIVERSE

What is happening in the Palestinian community of Sheikah Jarrah in Jerusalem is a microcosm of everything detestable in the Israeli Apartheid Regime's seven decades of horrid, nightmarish, ruthless rule over an all but helpless Palestinian nation of people virtually abandoned by the United Nations of the world.

It’s the same detestable, horrid nightmare that first began to be waged in earnest two thousand years ago against all the indigenous peoples of the world when the planet’s first conquering monarchs, and every one of their ruthless apartheid regimes, joined now by the equally ruthless regimes of modern corporate oligarchs everywhere in the world, together, have waged, non-stop, since the beginning of the earth’s organized human settlements, an unending conquest of the rape and pillage of not only indigenous human beings everywhere but all the other-than-human species and the natural resources of Gaia that they continue to desire for their own aggrandizement and unending expansion.

The resulting deadly climate crisis and ensuing pandemic diseases and viruses in modern historical times, still only in their early stages, will only continue to ramp up, eventually dooming much of the human and natural world because nothing significant or meaningful will happen to change this ongoing thrust of it all, that budding expansionistic oligarchic governments in both the West and East, like the United States, Canada, Australia, China and the rest of the whole lot, have steadily spread throughout the world to take whatever they have wanted for their own aggrandizement, regardless of whatever human-made disasters may come.

What has happened since the first days of Nakba in Palestine, when the world chose to turn its back with a blind eye towards everything and anything that since has happened in the name of the Jewish or Christian Faith’s and their God’s will continue unabated until the last Palestinian refugee is finally killed or expelled from the so-called ‘Holy Land’.

Blinded by their own guilt of a world war of Nazi horrors they’ve allowed to continue in the very birthplace of the Christian and Moslem Faiths, the United Nations of the world will allow what is now happening in Jerusalem to run its course until whatever happens happen, until: delusional Christians and Jews will be expectantly ‘raptured’ up to sit on the throne with their gods; the human race will cease to be following a final nuclear winter, or; the planet Jupiter will make a slight shift in its cosmic position, just enough to no longer shade Planet Earth from the harmful destructive powers of the solar system’s Sun, and Earth along with Mars and the other bodies shooting through endless space will continue on their endless journey towards wherever until the journey ends.

As the world continues to witness the spectacle unfolding in Palestine, the sins of the fathers now being revisited upon the children of the human family and the sight of it all is an indeed ugly one to behold. It is the human species own self-made 'Pandemic' that now is fast approaching its day of reckoning for so many sins of the past.

Bio Note: Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American writer who once upon a time in university was a Criminology student while working in one of America’s local police departments. For decades, Irwin has especially sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul

