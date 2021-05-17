Top Scoops

Support for National leader Judith Collins dives in new poll

Monday, 17 May 2021, 1:40 pm
Article: RNZ

National leader Judith Collins has suffered a sharp dip in support in the preferred prime minister stakes, in the latest Newshub Reid Research poll.

Photo: Dom Thomas

The new poll has Labour on 52.7 percent while National has improved slightly to 27 percent support - an increase of 1.4 percentage points on election night.

Jacinda Ardern is on 48.1 percent in the preferred prime minister stakes, while Collins has slipped to 5.6 percent - a drop of 12.8 percent.

This is despite plenty of media coverage since she began accusing the government of introducing separatism for Māori "by stealth" when dealing with poverty and lack of opportunity in New Zealand.

Labour keeps its majority stranglehold on Parliament on 52.7 percent, up 2.7 points on the election result.

The Green Party is on 7.1 percent - down 0.8 - and ACT is just below on 6.9 percent, down 0.7.

The Māori Party remains on 1.2.

The poll was conducted between 7 and 13 May with a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

