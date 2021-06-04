Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

BE HUMAN !!!

Friday, 4 June 2021, 3:05 pm
Article: Lois Griffiths

Very recently demonstrations have been held in many cities around the world in support of Palestinians especially, but not only, the Gazans.

The devastation and death rained down on the men, woman and children of that deliberately kept impoverished, overcrowded strip of land has shocked and angered people around the world. Hospitals were destroyed, roads leading to hospitals were destroyed, as were residential blocks, killing entire families. The control centre of international media outlets was bombed and destroyed. (Would any other country get away with that?)

Yes, we've seen bombing raids on Gaza before , 'mowing the lawn' raids , as if the people were mere blades of grass, sometimes with names picked up by the media: 2006 Operation Summer Rains, 2008 Operation Hot Winter, 2012 Operation Pillar of Defense , 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

The Israeli regime boasts of the ACCURACY of its fire power.

They knew exactly what they were doing when they bombed and destroyed Gaza's COVID 19 Testing Lab.

All New Zealanders are disturbed by the cyber attack on the Waikato health system. We all sympathize with the doctors and nurses who are struggling to provide quality health care in spite of the attack.

But try to imagine what Gazan doctors and nurses are going through!

You should read Dr Alice Rothchild's 25 May mondoweiss.net article titled Super Spreader.

She reports the “ massive destruction of hospitals and clinics, severe limitations of food, hygiene, electricity, and water, hundreds injured, thousands displaced and crowded together without their basic human needs being met. “

She reminds readers that, “ it is important to acknowledge that all of the above occurred during a pandemic. Israel’s policy of vaccine apartheid and health care de-development had already devastated the Gazan health care system, with a lack of hospital beds, trained personnel, respirators, oxygen, and essential medications.”

Alice Rothchild condemns the recent bombing of Gaza, calling it a “Super Spreader assault on Gaza.” “We can expect an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 in Gaza in the coming weeks and a severely damaged health care system and exhausted health care workers unable to cope adequately.”

A “Super Spreader assault”. That's a serious accusation, made by an American JVP (Jewish Voice for Peace) doctor who knows the situation in Gaza well.

What can we here in New Zealand do, to convince the government that the Israeli Embassy should be expelled ?

Write letters to the newspapers that don't get printed? Write letters to politicians that get ignored? Go on marches chanting “Freedom for Palestine”? Done all that. Those sort of actions are important.

Yet maybe what is really needed, is just one message that would resonate with the consciences of our media, religious, academic, and political leaders.

Look at the photo of a placard being held during a massive demontration in New York City.

Its message is YOU JUST NEED TO BE HUMAN!!

But also, you need to have courage.

It takes courage to openly condemn the Israeli regime. And yes the US regime should be condemned too, for its financing of the Israeli military.

Yet so many many lives are at stake. COVID 19 is a killer, a very dangerous killer.

Many Palestinians and their supporters urge the outside world to 'Stay Human'. Indeed, our own humanity is being challenged.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lois Griffiths on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 



Suicidal Games: Tokyo’s Coronavirus Olympics

A pandemic crisis. A state of emergency. Overwhelming public opinion bristling with alarm. Notwithstanding these factors, Tokyo is still on track to host the Olympics that was cancelled last year in response to the global pandemic. The first sports team – Australia’s softball crew – has touched down. Is all this folly, bravery or self-interest?.. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Burned By The Diana Cult: The Fall Of Martin Bashir

The interview was infamous, made his name and was bound to enrage. It also received a viewing audience of 23 million people who heard a saucy tale of adultery, plots in the palace, and stories of physical and mental illness. But the tarring and feathering of Martin Bashir for his 1995 Panorama programme featuring Princess Diana was always more than the scruples of a journalist and his interviewing methods... More>>

The Gilt Comes Off: Singapore Goes Into Lockdown

A clean, technology driven dystopia. A representation of our techno future. These were the introductory descriptions to a piece by science fiction author William Gibson on Singapore for Wired in 1993. “Imagine an Asian version of Zurich operating as ... More>>


How It All Went Wrong: The Global Response To COVID-19

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response was never likely to hand down a rosy report with gobbets of praise. Organised by the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last May, the panel’s gloomy assessment was grim: the COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided... More>>



The Conversation: Is Natural Gas Really Cheaper Than Renewable Electricity?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change... More>>

Keith Rankin: The New Zealand Government’s 'Public Finance Rabbithole'

Last week, out of left field, the government placed a three-year embargo on normal public sector wage bargaining, essentially a salary freeze. While there has been a certain amount of backtracking since, it is clear that the government has been ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 