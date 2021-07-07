Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Consumer data right planned for next year

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 1:46 pm
Article: Digitl

New Zealand’s government plans to give consumers more control over using the data about them that companies and organisations collect and store. This is the idea of a consumer data right.

Similar rights exist in other countries. From our point of view the most important is example is Australia. Our rules look set to follow a similar model.

Today Australia’s consumer data right covers banking. Soon it will cover power companies. Over time it will extend to other sectors.

One sector at a time


New Zealand plans a similar step-by-step approach.

In banking a consumer data right means if you, say, found a cheaper mortgage at a rival bank, you could ask your existing bank to send them your records.

This makes it easier to shop around for services.

It should work well in banking. New Zealand’s big four banks have something called the API Centre. This was set up in 2019. It’s a common series of standards for payment account information. The scheme is voluntary and is open to other finance sector companies.

Last year the Commerce Commission suggested a data right for mobile customers looking to move from one network to a rival. Mobile customers often lack the information needed to comparison shop.

In general it is hard to move consumer data between companies and organisations at the moment.

Consumer data right needs rules


Rules are essential for this kind of initiative.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark says the government is working on the regulatory structure needed and plans to introduce legislation next year.

He says: “Any data shared through the consumer data right will only take place with a person’s informed consent, and would be strictly used for the reasons agreed upon. For example, if a person was seeking financial advice, they could ask their bank to share data, such as transaction information, with their chosen adviser."

It’s an opt-in service. You can choose to use it, but don’t have to.

Clark says there will be safeguards put in place to that companies receiving this data can handle it safely and securely.

This is likely to be the hardest part of the exercise.

To make data rights work, the government has been working on something it calls the Digital Identity Trust Framework. This is, in effect, a set of rules to identify people online.

Consumer data right planned for next year was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 


Keith Rankin: Unrented Rentals And Property Hoarders

I was encouraged to hear Nicola Willis, National Party's spokesperson on housing, make the key point that the central problem in New Zealand's housing crisis is that of people being squeezed out of the private rental market... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: The Known Knowns Of Donald Rumsfeld

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Donald Rumsfeld ran to the fire at the Pentagon to assist the wounded and ensure the safety of survivors,” expressed a mournful George W. Bush in a statement... More>>


The Conversation: Has the door finally opened for Samoa's first female prime minister, after weeks of constitutional crisis?

Samoa’s constitutional crisis has entered yet another phase, just over a month after the nation’s first woman prime minister-elect, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, was locked out of parliament and sworn into office in a tent... More>>



How It All Went Wrong: The Global Response To COVID-19

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response was never likely to hand down a rosy report with gobbets of praise. Organised by the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last May, the panel’s gloomy assessment was grim: the COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided... More>>



The Conversation: Is Natural Gas Really Cheaper Than Renewable Electricity?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change... More>>

Keith Rankin: The New Zealand Government’s 'Public Finance Rabbithole'

Last week, out of left field, the government placed a three-year embargo on normal public sector wage bargaining, essentially a salary freeze. While there has been a certain amount of backtracking since, it is clear that the government has been ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 