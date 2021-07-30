U.S. Sees "Threat" In The Golden Triangle

BANGKOK, Thailand -- In Southeast Asia's crime-infested Golden

Triangle, Chinese entrepreneur Zhao Wei is constructing a sprawling

casino resort and airstrip despite being sanctioned by the U.S.

Treasury Department as a "threat to the United States" because of his

"horrendous illicit activities".

In addition to those projects in northwest Laos, Mr. Zhao is expanding

his financial reach into northeast Laos' prehistoric Plain of Jars and

delving into southern Laos close to Vietnam's frontier.

U.S. allegations sanctioning Mr. Zhao include "engaging in drug

trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, bribery, and

wildlife trafficking, much of which is facilitated through the Kings

Romans Casino," the Treasury Department said.

"Zhao is an unsavory Chinese gangster, and founder of the Hong

Kong-registered Kings Romans Group," Paul Chambers, an American

lecturer in Southeast Asian studies at Thailand's Naresuan University,

said in an interview.

"Geopolitically, he represents the informal head of a semi-formal,

strategically located, base for China where Laos, Myanmar [Burma], and

Thailand come together -- the Golden Triangle.

"There are increasing numbers of powerful Chinese businessmen

ensconced in Laos who have loose relations with Beijing. Some have

become crime bosses in the region," Mr. Chambers said.

Mr. Zhao's core project -- the Kings Romans Casino -- is being built

on the Mekong River which the Golden Triangle countries jointly

patrol, led by armed Chinese vessels, to tackle cross-border crime.

Several of the resort's tall modern buildings, including a

crown-topped casino, already form a panoramic display visible from

Thailand's side of the strategic river.

The Kings Romans Casino reportedly relies on Chinese currency, Chinese

staff and police.

It enjoys economic sweeteners bestowed by the secretive,

authoritarian, one-party Laotian government, including a 99-year lease

which began in 2007 in Bokeo province's Special Economic Zone [SEZ].

"It is one of several Laotian enclave developments in which China

appears to exercise a form of extraterritoriality by administering

almost every aspect of the zone," the Lowy Institute in Australia

warned in a June report.

"Zhao Wei’s longer-term vision imagines the SEZ as a valley of shiny

futuristic towers, artificial lakes, sports stadiums, industrial

parks, and a pharmaceutical research center.

"These plans are not fanciful," the institute said.

The Golden Triangle earned its prestigious nickname decades ago from

easy profits gained by international smugglers who bought illicit,

locally grown opium from impoverished tribes and refined the black tar

into heroin powder for addicts worldwide.

In relatively underdeveloped southern Laos, Mr. Zhao met Saravan

province's Governor Phoxay Xayasone in March to survey land for

another airport, and more agricultural and tourism projects, plus an

upgraded road to nearby Vietnam, according to U.S. government-funded

Radio Free Asia.

He also wants a slice of northern Laos' Plain of Jars for tourism and

agricultural businesses, despite its UNESCO World Heritage status

protecting the region's hundreds of mysterious stone cylinders

scattered in Xieng Khouang province.

In October, closer to his Kings Romans Casino, Mr. Zhao ceremoniously

broke ground to construct a $50 million port at Ban Mom village

further north upriver on the Mekong, near China's Yunnan province.

The thankful Laotian government sent Deputy Prime Minister Bounthong

Chitmany to the event.

The port will include cargo facilities, offices, a hotel and other

infrastructure capable of handling Golden Triangle countries' imports

and exports.

Mr. Zhao is apparently shrugging off the Treasury’s Office of Foreign

Assets Control, and has not been prosecuted by Beijing.

In 2018, the Treasury designated "the Zhao Wei network" as

"transnational criminal organizations (TCO) that pose a threat to the

United States," said Treasury Under-Secretary for Terrorism and

Financial Intelligence, Sigal Mandelker.

"The Zhao Wei crime network engages in an array of horrendous illicit

activities," Ms. Mandelker said at the time.

"Operating largely through the Kings Roman Casino, the Zhao Wei TCO

facilitates the storage and distribution of heroin, methamphetamine,

and other narcotics for illicit networks," the department said, after

coordinating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mr. Zhao denounced the Treasury's sanctions as "a unilateral,

extraterritorial, unreasonable and hegemonic act of ulterior motives

and malicious rumor-mongering."

His response in 2018 -- in Chinese and Lao languages -- described his

resort and other facilities as "legal, ordinary business operations,

supervised by the legal authorities of the relevant countries that

have not harmed the interests of any country or individual."

Mr. Zhao, from northeast China's Heilongjiang province, previously

operated a casino in Mong La, in Myanmar's chunk of the Golden

Triangle across from Yunnan province.

He also ran a casino in China's gambling-friendly Macau, a former

Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.

China's government and citizens are the biggest foreign investors in tiny Laos.

They are involved in several 99-year leases in the lightly populated

countryside which abound in natural resources amid steep mountains,

forests, and rivers.

The top foreign investment is a Chinese-funded, $6 billion high-speed

railway, nearing completion under China’s international Belt and Road

Initiative.

The railway links southern China at the Laotian border town of Boten,

runs vertical across northern Laos, and reaches the capital Vientiane

on the Mekong River where it forms part of the Laos-Thailand border.

Its 260 miles (414 kilometers), 75 tunnels, and 67 bridges are

expected to begin operating in 2022.

China predicts the train will eventually create a lucrative and

influential China-Indochina Economic Corridor connecting Shanghai and

Singapore.

In comparison, U.S. relations with Laos are mostly trapped in the

horrors of Washington's deadly legacy.

In an unusually blunt admission to a former enemy nation,

then-President Obama told an audience in Vientiane in 2016:

"Over nine years, from 1964 to 1973, the United States dropped more

than two million tons of bombs here in Laos -- more than we dropped on

Germany and Japan combined during all of World War II.

"It made Laos, per person, the most heavily bombed country in

history," Mr. Obama said in the Lao National Cultural Hall.

"Villages and entire valleys were obliterated. The ancient Plain of

Jars was devastated. Countless civilians were killed," he said during

the first visit to Laos by a U.S. president.

"Our new partnership will continue to deal with the painful legacy of war."

His remarks reflected much of Washington's current relations with Vientiane.

"U.S. involvement in the country, through bilateral relations, is more

like a compensation for the consequences of the Vietnam War, where the

U.S. left unexploded bombs," Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political

scientist at Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani University, said in an

interview.

Washington's multi-million-dollar aid includes clearing countless

unexploded U.S. bombs which litter the countryside and continue to

kill and maim unsuspecting villagers.

Washington also engages with Vientiane through a regional Mekong-U.S.

Partnership, which evolved from Mr. Obama’s Lower Mekong Initiative to

prevent China manipulating the upper flow of the Mekong with dams.

"The Mekong-U.S. Partnership excludes China...signifying the challenge

of the rising power of China," Mr. Titipol said.

Benefitting from two powerful rivals vying for favor, Vientiane's

ruling Communist Party is "able to consolidate its power through good

relations with both China and the West," he said.

