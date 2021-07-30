PODCAST: Buchanan + Manning On Cyber-Attacks And The Evolution Of Hybrid Warfare

A View from Afar: Paul G. Buchanan and Selwyn Manning present this week’s podcast, A View from Afar with a deep-dive into cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare – Especially how 2021 has witnessed a Cold War II styled stand-off between global powers.

To re-cap, there has been:

Allegations of a global-scale hack by the People’s Republic of China.

There’s the Pegasus spyware scandal, where Israel has exported deep-tracking and targeting spyware to despots and authoritarian governments.

Then there’s been the relatively silent mission-creep of Palantir as a Western-oriented Public Private Partnership-styled signals “facilitator”.

Paul and Selwyn discuss how all of this sets 2021 apart and adds up to an evolution of hybrid warfare capabilities.

About A View from Afar:

The podcast A View from Afar is produced by 36th Parallel assessments' Paul G. Buchanan and Multimedia Investments Ltd's Selwyn Manning. It was Nominated as a Top Defence Security Podcast by Threat.Technology – a London-based cyber security news publication.

Threat.Technology placed A View from Afar at 9th in its 20 Best Defence Security Podcasts of 2021 category. You can follow A View from Afar via our affiliate syndicators.

