Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

The Meaning Of Elimination Of Covid-19

Monday, 9 August 2021, 6:35 pm
Opinion: Ian Powell

Critical to the success of New Zealand’s elimination strategy of Covid-19 community transmission has been the quality of expert advice of the country’s epidemiologists. They haven’t been the only medical specialists or other scientists to provide this expert advice but they have been at the forefront.

Before Covid-19 emerged as a pandemic many New Zealanders would have had little idea what an epidemiologist was compared with other specialist branches of medicine such as surgery, psychiatry, paediatrics and radiology.

As a cornerstone of the specialist branch of medicine called ‘public health’, epidemiology doesn’t involve the treatment of patients. Public health is about the health of populations rather than the treatment of individual patients.

Within public health, epidemiology studies and analyses the distribution, patterns and determinants of health and disease conditions in defined populations. Epidemiology shapes policy decisions and evidence-based practice by identifying risk factors for disease and targets for preventive healthcare.

Epidemiology influence

After initial but understandable uncertainty, epidemiologists quickly became central to the New Zealand government grasping the important of adopting the elimination strategy. At a time when government was looking to Europe, which was adopting various forms of mitigation, our epidemiologists were looking to Asia, particularly China, where the virus had hit earliest and where encouraging developments were emerging as a result of adopting the elimination.

The effect of their advice being accepted and adopted by government was the difference between having only twenty-six instead of thousands of Covid deaths (it was a narrow escape). There are several indicators to assess the effectiveness of the elimination strategy but, for me, humanness means that mortality rates trump the totality of the others.

Elimination isn’t eradication

Now two of our leading epidemiologists, Emeritus Professor David Skegg and Professor Philip Hill, (both at the University of Otago), have had published an article in the prestigious British Medical Journal https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1794.full. This considered piece of writing discusses why elimination of community transmission of Covid-19 is achievable but emphasises that it should not be confused with eradication.

They note that many people confuse elimination with eradication. Giving small pox as an example, they clarify that eradication normally means permanent reduction to zero of the worldwide incidence of an infection. In contrast, elimination is the “maximum action” necessary to control the virus and stop community transmission “as quickly as possible.” It is acknowledged that some community transmission will occur after importation but steps would be taken to extinguish it.

The difficulty is that confusing eradication and elimination helps make the idea of eliminating Covid-19 community transmission seems impossible and therefore not worth pursuing.

Skegg and Hill acknowledge that elimination of an infection is often interpreted as the reduction of incidence to zero in a defined geographical area. This is wrong. Instead, using tuberculosis and measles as examples, elimination should be defined as reduction of case transmission to a predetermined very low level. So far, unlike tuberculosis and measles, there is no internationally agreed specific numeric definition for the elimination of Covid-19. This is unsurprising given the uniqueness of the pandemic.

They warn of the serious risks to populations, health systems and economies of not aiming for elimination, including driving the emergence of new variants that are resistant to current vaccines (even where there are higher vaccination rates).

Skegg and Hill also debunk the false dichotomy alleged between elimination and economic performance. They observe that countries pursuing an elimination strategy have experienced less disruption and economic damage than those that have focused on mitigation as confirmed by a comparative study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. New Zealand and China are prime examples of successful elimination countries although they are not singled out in their article.

Advancing elimination globally

The authors make a good call for ambition and leadership from political leaders noting that the emergence of more transmissible variants presents challenges for controlling the virus by conventional public health measures. But, when reinforced by highly effective vaccines (current problems of global scarcity and inequitable distribution are recognised) it is feasible. But this requires that an “unduly strict interpretation of elimination” does not “discourage countries from adopting this ambitious approach.”

To advance this direction the epidemiologists recommend that the World Health Organisation accept the advice of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response to develop a road map to guide efforts to promote a realistic definition of elimination. In their words this would “…encourage ambition, rather than defeatism, in confronting the coronavirus causing such havoc around the globe.”

The luck of Aotearoa

Professors Skegg and Hill are advocating a much needed global strategy to ensure the elimination of community transmission of Covid-19. To begin with it will require WHO to step up rather than be ambivalent.

New Zealand is fortunate that its government has had the wisdom to appoint both professors to an expert committee established to advise on our own road map looking ahead (with Skegg as its chair). For much of last year epidemiologists and other experts were restricted to a frustrating reactive role in their relationship with the Ministry of Health.

This committee has a direct report line to the Minister of Health. It represents an important shift to a proactive role which hopefully is going to be recognised in its report expected later this week.

© Scoop Media

Ian Powell

Ian Powell

Otaihanga Second Opinion is a regular health systems blog in New Zealand.

Ian Powell is the editor of the health systems blog 'Otaihanga Second Opinion.' He is also a columnist for New Zealand Doctor, occasional columnist for the Sunday Star Times, and contributor to the Victoria University hosted Democracy Project. For over 30 years , until December 2019, he was the Executive Director of Salaried Medical Salaried Medical Specialists, the union representing senior doctors and dentists in New Zealand.

Contact Ian Powell

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Ramzy Baroud: US Foreign Policy Adrift: Why Washington No Longer Calling The Shots

Jonah Goldberg and Michael Ledeen have much in common. They are both writers and also cheerleaders for military interventions and, often, for frivolous wars. Writing in the conservative rag, The National Review, months before the US invasion of Iraq in 2003... More>>


Peter Dunne: Time To Revamp MIQ

The monolithic Managed Isolation and Quarantine System (MIQ) is rapidly becoming a huge millstone around the government's neck. Moreover, it could yet become a lasting metaphor for the bureaucratic inertia that seems to have replaced the government's once agile and sure-footed response to the pandemic crisis... More>>


Keith Rankin: Territorial Fundamentalism In Our Post-Globalisation Era

We have this pretty fiction that the world is made up of approximately 200 politically autonomous nation-states. This in the entrenched 'Wilsonian' view of the political world that, in particular, was sort-of realised after World War One; a view that rendered the national empires (such as the British Empire) of the past obsolete... More>>




Economist Piketty: Everyone Should Get €120,000 For Their 25th Birthday

French economist Thomas Piketty calls for all citizens to receive 120,000 euros for their 25th birthday. This “start-up money” would open up many opportunities for young people, such as buying a home or starting their own business... More>>


Podcast: Buchanan + Manning On Cyber-Attacks And The Evolution Of Hybrid Warfare

Paul G. Buchanan and Selwyn Manning present this week’s podcast, A View from Afar with a deep-dive into cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare – Especially how 2021 has witnessed a Cold War II styled stand-off between global powers... More>>


Climate Explained: Is New Zealand Losing Or Gaining Native Forests?

Apart from wetlands, land above the treeline, coastal dunes and a few other exceptions, New Zealand was once covered in forests from Cape Reinga to Bluff. So was Europe, which basically consisted of a single forest from Sicily in southern Italy to the North Cape in Norway, before human intervention... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 