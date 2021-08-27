Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Spinning the Covid Response

Friday, 27 August 2021, 8:46 am
Article: Andy Loader

As of the 17th August we have been back in lockdown at level 4 in response to the arrival on our shores of the Delta Variant of Covid 19.

With monotonous regularity we see our Prime Minister appearing on TV to give out the good news and then give out the information we should get.

The good news is just the spin doctor’s ravings dressed up to look like this government has got things under control when in fact the truth of the matter is that they are far from having things under control.

We are constantly being told how many people are booked to, or have had, the first vaccination and while this figure may be true it actually means nothing.

It’s useless information designed to make us believe that the government has this outbreak under control and is doing a great job when in actual fact they are scrambling to catch up.

Why have we not had the majority of our population vaccinated by now?

It doesn't matter how many people have booked for their vaccinations as a booking doesn't protect them. The protection comes after people have been vaccinated twice.

Putting the country back into lockdown was the right move, once the Delta variant was discovered in the community.

The Government’s management of this crisis has generally been ok, but they need to stop trying to put a spin on the vaccination programme to look good.

Our vaccination programme has up till now been far from a success.

Just over 1 million people are now fully vaccinated or about 21% of the population. About another 16% of the population has had one jab.

That’s really not great. Within the OECD, a club of 38 generally high-income democracies, we’re in last place based on the percentage of the population that has received a vaccination. Second-to-last is Colombia.

New Zealand is not last in the world. We are closer to the middle of the pack

Unlike the promises made in 2020 we are far from the top of the list of countries that have vaccinated their populations.

Meanwhile the Delta variant is in the community and many of us who are at risk shouldn't be.

The Government knows it dropped the ball on the vaccine rollout, so they're desperate to spin that they haven't.

Therefore every time we see a Covid news bulletin from the government, we are being given good news and reports of daily records being reached at the beginning of each bulletin, useless information designed to make us believe that the government has this outbreak under control.

Most people are not the least bit interested in listening to the government spin, they just want to know how many cases there are in the community and what/where are the locations of interest so that they can identify whether they have possibly been exposed to the virus.

This information is critical for people to identify whether they may have been exposed to an active case and if they need to be tested and self-isolate.

Putting this type of good news spin on things is part of politics but in relation to the situation we are in, with community transmission of the virus at the present time, it is shameless of the government to be thinking about their profile before giving vital information to the population to allow them to make these decisions.

Andy Loader

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Andy Loader on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 


John Pilger: Catastrophe in Afghanistan
As a tsunami of crocodile tears engulfs Western politicians, history is suppressed. More than a generation ago, Afghanistan won its freedom, which the United States, Britain and their “allies” destroyed... More>>

Reluctant Acceptance: Responding To Afghanistan’s Refugees
Do not for a minute think that this is a kind, heart-felt thing in the aftermath of Kabul’s fall. True, a number of Afghans will find their way to Germany, to Canada, to the UK, US and a much smaller number to Australia. But this will be part of the curtain act that, in time, will pass into memory and enable countries to return to their harsh refugee policies... More>>

Vijay Prashad: The Return of the Taliban 20 Years Later

On August 15, the Taliban arrived in Kabul. The Taliban’s leadership entered the presidential palace, which Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had vacated when he fled into exile abroad hours before. The country’s borders shut down and Kabul’s main international airport lay silent, except for the cries of those Afghans who had worked for the U.S. and NATO... More>>



The Conversation: New Zealand's wet regions wetter, and dry ones drier

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has delivered a sobering update on how much the Earth has warmed and how the climate system is responding. The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) is the most comprehensive yet. It shows Earth is now 1.09 warmer than it was in the 1850s... More>>



Economist Piketty: Everyone Should Get €120,000 For Their 25th Birthday

French economist Thomas Piketty calls for all citizens to receive 120,000 euros for their 25th birthday. This “start-up money” would open up many opportunities for young people, such as buying a home or starting their own business... More>>


Podcast: Buchanan + Manning On Cyber-Attacks And The Evolution Of Hybrid Warfare

Paul G. Buchanan and Selwyn Manning present this week’s podcast, A View from Afar with a deep-dive into cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare – Especially how 2021 has witnessed a Cold War II styled stand-off between global powers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 