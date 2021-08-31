Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

If Patient Co-payments Were Removed From General Practices

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 6:29 pm
Opinion: Ian Powell

It is only a matter of time before a government, whether Labour or National-led, accepts that patient co-payments for general practice visits are a major barrier for access to primary care.

Steps in this direction began in the late 1990s under a barely remembered associate health minister, Neil Kirton, with free care for those under the age of six. Kirton was a New Zealand First MP which had formed a coalition with the larger National Party.

Although this coalition was short-lived, Kirton’s success proved to be politically ground-breaking and sustainable. In July 2015 the then National-led government increased eligibility for those under 14 years. Labour’s policy has been to further increase eligibility but has yet to advance this since the 2017 election.

Co-payments are a long-standing and contentious issue. The ‘Growing Up in New Zealand’ longitudinal study, by the University of Auckland, of children born in Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waikato regions between 2009 and 2010, has highlighted barriers to access to primary care, one of which is cost.

How general practice is funded

General practices are funded by two main means – government capitation-based payments and patient co-payments. The former are based on the numbers of the enrolled Primary Health Organisations (PHO) population (there is generally one PHO in each district health board).

This means PHOs and their general practices are paid according to the number of people enrolled, not the number of times a patient receives care from a practice. Capitation is a good funding mechanism in principle.

Patient co-payments, the second main avenue for general practice income, are partially offset by government for holders of the Community Services Card for those on low incomes, living in public housing, or receiving the accommodation supplement.

If co-payments were removed, then capitation levels would need to be increased consequentially. This would require a different process to set the new levels and then annually adjust them. But there is a complication.

Whereas publicly owned hospitals provide hospital care, primary care is predominately provided by privately owned general practices. The large majority of these practices are owned by GPs but a slowly growing small minority are corporate owned. The number of GP owners is slowly declining but often other GP partners buy up the equity.

Short of an arbitrary nationalisation of these practices, privately owned general practices are sufficiently embedded to be a dominant feature of primary care for the foreseeable future. This has to be factored in when considering the full removal of co-payments.

The current process

Currently a forum called the PHO Services Agreement Amendment Protocol (PSAAP) has the mandate to agree changes to the PHO Services Agreement. PSAAP has representatives from the Ministry of Health, DHBs, PHOs and the General Practice Leaders Forum. The Forum’s membership includes the New Zealand Medical Association, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, and General Practice New Zealand (which comprises general practice networks).

Privately owned general practice businesses set their own patient fees, but within a certain threshold agreed to by DHBs and PHOs (in reality, the Ministry on behalf of the Government of the day).

There are strong criticisms of the PSAAP process, primarily because it isn’t a level playing field, with government, through the Ministry, calling the shots. This process would not be fit for purpose if co-payments were removed and, arguably, isn’t fit for purpose now.

Alternative scenarios

In contrast, collective bargaining provides employees – through their unions – with more of a level playing field because of the existence of the right to strike and, to a lesser extent, the availability of a form of non-binding arbitration.

The United Kingdom doesn’t have patient co-payments. Recognising this, it has a statutory system through the determinative National Health Service Pay Review Body. This is sufficiently broad to include privately owned general practices as well as employees. So far, so good. Even better, supposedly the review body is independent.

But there is a problem. This body’s independence is the kind of independence you have when you aren’t having independence. In other words, the government is in charge, including determining the criteria required for each round. The principle of a determinative process is all that we can usefully take out of the Pay Review Body process.

Recognising that general practices are predominantly private businesses, employment law can provide some useful insights. The Employment Relations Act 2000 provides for an adjudicative process, known as facilitation, in collective bargaining between employers and unions.

Facilitation is a process that either employer(s) or union can request from the Employment Relations Authority following an impasse in collective bargaining. It is non-binding arbitration. But it has the extra influence of the Authority being able to publicly release its decision in order to put pressure on the parties to accept.

Another possibility is adapting the resolution process proposed by the Government in its pending fair pay agreements legislation, intended to provide minimum industry or sector employment conditions, including remuneration. In the event of unresolved negotiations between employer and union parties, the Employment Relations Authority could determine these conditions for the affected industry or sector.

The Police Act 2008 provides “final offer” arbitration for the resolution of collective bargaining between the police commissioner and the Police Association when a negotiated settlement can’t be reached. This system is unique to the police because it is unlawful for them to strike. It’s downside is that it is ‘winner takes all’ which is not well suited for satisfactorily resolving complexity.

Through a health lens but fairly

Removing patient co-payments can be justified when considered through the lens of a universal public health system. The structure of privately owned general practices as the means of delivering most primary care should not be used as an argument in opposition. General practice has to fit in with the health system, rather than the other way around.

General practices will continue to be the dominant provider of primary care for the foreseeable future. Consequently, there needs to be a system of negotiation (not just consultation) on capitation levels and related matters that is a genuine playing field and includes, when necessary, a form of mutually agreed, independent, binding adjudication.

[This is a slightly amended version of my column published in New Zealand Doctor on 26 August]

© Scoop Media

Ian Powell

Ian Powell

Otaihanga Second Opinion is a regular health systems blog in New Zealand.

Ian Powell is the editor of the health systems blog 'Otaihanga Second Opinion.' He is also a columnist for New Zealand Doctor, occasional columnist for the Sunday Star Times, and contributor to the Victoria University hosted Democracy Project. For over 30 years , until December 2019, he was the Executive Director of Salaried Medical Salaried Medical Specialists, the union representing senior doctors and dentists in New Zealand.

Contact Ian Powell

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 


Keith Rankin: Positively Medieval

Following the completion of the Taliban reconquest of Afghanistan, I heard Helen Clark on the radio news say, among other things, that the Taliban are a "medieval theocracy". While she's literally correct, 'medieval' has unfortunately become one of those problem derogatory words of casual historical racism; words like 'neanderthal', 'philistine... More>>



John Pilger: Catastrophe in Afghanistan
As a tsunami of crocodile tears engulfs Western politicians, history is suppressed. More than a generation ago, Afghanistan won its freedom, which the United States, Britain and their “allies” destroyed... More>>

Reluctant Acceptance: Responding To Afghanistan’s Refugees
Do not for a minute think that this is a kind, heart-felt thing in the aftermath of Kabul’s fall. True, a number of Afghans will find their way to Germany, to Canada, to the UK, US and a much smaller number to Australia. But this will be part of the curtain act that, in time, will pass into memory and enable countries to return to their harsh refugee policies... More>>


The Conversation: New Zealand's wet regions wetter, and dry ones drier

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has delivered a sobering update on how much the Earth has warmed and how the climate system is responding. The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) is the most comprehensive yet. It shows Earth is now 1.09 warmer than it was in the 1850s... More>>



Economist Piketty: Everyone Should Get €120,000 For Their 25th Birthday

French economist Thomas Piketty calls for all citizens to receive 120,000 euros for their 25th birthday. This “start-up money” would open up many opportunities for young people, such as buying a home or starting their own business... More>>


Podcast: Buchanan + Manning On Cyber-Attacks And The Evolution Of Hybrid Warfare

Paul G. Buchanan and Selwyn Manning present this week’s podcast, A View from Afar with a deep-dive into cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare – Especially how 2021 has witnessed a Cold War II styled stand-off between global powers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 