Democracy Without Political Parties

Democracy is not only on going to the ballot

The cause of so many wars, chaos and calamities in the world is due to the rule of Monopolies, corporations and Oligarchs, who under the name of democracy and through the use of political Parties, have stablished and maintained their rules and Privileges likwise the old status Quo. This can be changed and replaced by genuine i.e. the real democracy.

The Shouting of democracy that is heard on every corner of the world, raises the question: Is there any democracy in the world? Democracy as are told, is supposed to come from Greece and literary consist of two words: Demos (people) and Cracy (to govern, manage), i.e. the people rules. Does it exist such a thing anywhere in the world? The truth is that; there was no democracy in this sense neither in ancient Greece nor in our time in the world. What as democracy in Greece is propagated, was ruling of a small groups of intellectual elites (elite oligarchy), sins neither the women (half of the population) nor the Slave have had the right to vote or any participation right.

Taking part and vote an elderly and experienced person as head, had existed in the antiquity not only in Greece but everywhere in the world and mostly in smaller communities, tribes and city-states, in that, they chose their chief mostly from military, intellectual and experienced elites..

However, what is propagated in the West as domination of democracy is only to take part and confirm the candidates previously selected by the political parties.

In so called western democracies similar to ancient Greece, the ruling system is not a democracy in above sense, but it is an oligarchy, more exact "monetary oligarchy".

From the point of view of the economic development we have made a lot of progress for centuries and now we are in the fourth industrial development age, from social development, participation and integration of people, we are still in the feudal period, what very well can be seen in our social structure. In this regard the situation in comparison to the feudal period has not changed, so that we can call our time " Industrial feudalism period " and the masters and ruler as "Industrial Lords and Barons". Industrial lords & barons consist of a group of owners of corporations, concerns, banks, monopoles and money oligarchs, which constitute the ruling elite and the ruling class.

The industrial Lords make only one percent of the population, but they own the most Wealth of the country and with their Wealth and Money , they buy the political power in the Country and control and influence it.

Money oligarch, like in the feudal times rule over the majority of people through the power of their possessions and money. In the feudal era the landowner, kings, princes, counts and barons ruled the masses because of their possession of landmasses and fields. The majority of masses to survive, had no other choice but to work for the feudal lords as slaves or serfs. In the industrial age ownership has shifted from just fields to enterprises, industrial plants, corporations, banks, stocks and real estates, and just like in the feudal period in the hand of a few.

The possession of industrial barons are not restricted in their own country, but have reached global dimensions with astronomical wealth concentrations, so that 50 percent of the world wealth belongs to this one percent industrial barons , what have brought them power in global dimensions. In comparison , the barons of the feudal time had owned a restricted estate and acres with at most a few thousand vassals or serfs, who had worked for them, but for the industrial barons and money oligarchs do work millions and millions of people around the world work as "volunteer work slaves"

The industrial barons, thanks to their financial power, establish and support political parties, thereby they strengthening their political and economic interests. By using their political parties, they achieve the political power for themselves or for their own representatives and henchmen. That is why in all parliaments and government bodies of so called democracies sit at most exclusively oligarchs or their henchmen, who have been promoted to power by political parties they have established, who cannot be in any way true representative of the people.

Democracy through political parties has at least the advantage that the ruling oligarchs do not go to war against each other, as the land lord did in the middle age to get more land and wealth, but in the existing democracies, the industrial barons instead go to war against each other, they have stablished and accepted a basic Law to play democracy i. e. to play this game: once this political party (e.g. democrats) other time the other party (e.g. conservatives) take over the power and decide on destiny of the countries and peoples.

The system of democracy through political parties does not allow the people to have a say or control the power of the ruling elites. The people may go to the poll once and vote for the candidates selected and nominated by the political parties before, what means ; to confirm their elected candidates, after that the people have nothing to say and have only to obey. Participating in a poll and vote democratically , means to choose someone as your mandate without the possibility and right of recall him. This is a one sided right and does not give the voter the right, if his mandate goes wrong or not according to his interests and goals, to be able to vote him out, which is and must be the case by every contract and mandate giving.

The present democracy does only maintain the existing status quo and secure the domination of money oligarchs and industrial lords. The greatest danger by present democracy lies in this fact that it offers the extremist, racist and misanthropic groups the possibility of taking the power, as has often happened in the world.

True democracy can only be stablished without domination of political parties through pluralistic administration structure , in which everyone would have the opportunity to participate in their own and country interest and would have the right of a say. To accomplish this, we have to construct the administrative structure , instead of a pyramid from top to bottom, to establish it in an inverted pyramid construct i.e. from bottom to top.

That can be achieved in a federal government system as fallow:

1- The lowest level of administrative structure is the municipality (village), which function as a municipal self-government. The residents elect a municipal council based on the number of inhabitants and the electees elects one of them as the municipal councilor. The municipal council is part of the executive and will act within its competences.

2- The next administrative structure is the district council, which consist of several municipalities (villages), which exercise self- administration according to the prescribed state and federal laws. District council mandates are selected by law from existing and elected municipal council mandates ( communal councils) and sent them to the district council. The district council members, elect one of them as the district president. District council administers the district according to federal and state law prescribed.

3- The third administrative structure in the vertical Hierarchy is the country ( province). The administration of the province is with the state parliament (provincial parliament). Half of the deportees are promoted from the elected mandates of the district councils to the state parliament and the other half are recruited from cities and will be elected with participation of the political parties. The 50 to 50 percent can be varied and changed. The members of the state parliament, elect one among themselves as prime minister, who is responsible with his cabinet in front of the state parliament. The state parliament may also pass laws in accordance with prescribed federal laws and within the scope of its competences, everything else is determined by law.

4- The top administrative level is the federal government, which is governed by federal (national parliament). The deputies will be elected from the provincial parliament electees and send to the national parliament. One of the parliament member will be elected as prime minister, who and his cabinet are responsible in front of the parliament.

This system of direct and true democracy promote real peoples representatives in the councils and parliaments from bottom to top and give the possibility of a say and participation for everyone and furthermore it save the enormous costs of the elections and beyond that, the problems that always arise with elections , such as empty promises, frauds, and populist slogans that are propagated before the elections, will no longer exist.

Democracy without dependency and subordination under the political parties offers the most people from remote villagers to cities and capital city the opportunity to vote and to be elected in the councils and parliaments.

The true democratic electoral - and government system abolished the role of the oligarchs and industrial lords and prevent any influence and subordination and dependency on money oligarchs and their political parties, furthermore countries politic and development will not be influenced by lobby s from inside or outside, as it is the case in all so called democracies. The true democracy system will weaken, even eliminate the hegemony of the world powers and every l country can live independently and decide over their way of live and the type of their government and can achieve every changes as they wish.

This is a way to save the world

irsebghati@hotmail.com

© Scoop Media

