Canon sued after printer stops scanning when  ink runs out

Sunday, 24 October 2021, 5:50 pm
Article: Digitl

David Leacraft found his Canon Pixma MG6320 printer would refuse to scan or fax documents if there was no ink in the device's cartridges.

So unhappy he filed a class action lawsuit against Canon claiming "deceptive marketing and unjust enrichment".

The point here is that you don't need ink to scan or fax documents. So there is no reason the device should not perform those tasks if it is out of ink.

Canon advertises the device as an All-in-One printer that does printing, scanning and faxing. At no point does it warn potential customers the features don't work if there is no ink.

There are 20 Canon printers that behave similarly.

It's yet another example of customer hostile practices from the companies that make consumer printers.

To refresh your memory printer makers charge ridiculously high prices for ink refills while scaring customers with dubious stories about what happens when you buy third party cartridges.

And they are so keen to watch what you do with your printer that some devices only work if you punch a hole in your cyber security.

Printers are a problem in other ways.

Leacraft and the 100 other Canon customers who have joined the class action are looking for at least $5 million in compensation. The action has yet to be approved by the New York Court.

Canon sued after printer stops scanning when  ink runs out was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

