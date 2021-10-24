Why bother with Windows 11?

After a couple of weeks using the beta and a week with the final version of Windows 11, I've yet to find a real reason to use it.

For many people it is, he notes, "a pointless upgrade".

That's the conclusion I reached.

The main justification for moving to Windows 11 is that it will be more secure than Windows 10. To get those benefits you need to have the right hardware.

Windows 11 is picky about hardware. Most versions of Windows have been able to run on computers that are more than a couple of months old.

That's not the case with Windows 11.



Are you ready to buy a new computer?

And anyway, you can get the security updates if you stick with Windows 10.

Which, as the man says, makes the move to Windows 11 pointless.

At least for now. If you want to stay with Windows, you'll get it with your next hardware upgrade.

You have to ask yourself why Microsoft is moving to Windows 11.



Last version of Windows

"Last ever version" lasted six years.

In comparison, Windows XP lasted eight years. Well, five years if you don't count Windows Vista. Even Microsoft would prefer to see Vista written out of the history books.

Aside from the security benefits, Windows 11's other selling point is a fresh new look. This is little more than cosmetics. A lick of paint and a brush-up. If anything it now looks more like MacOS.

Some of the changes appear to be change for change's sake rather than researched improvements. There are background performance changes that users might experience without noticing them.

There is a promise that Windows 11 will run Android apps. That's unlikely to happen for another year and, unless you have something important you do only on Android, is less interesting than it sounds.



Options

On a personal note I was so disappointed with Windows 8 that I investigated, then moved from Windows to Mac. In hindsight it was a smart move, my productivity soared.

This time around Windows users have other options to tempt them away from the mainstream. Desktop Linux is mature and well worth investigating.

If that's not for you, there are Chromebooks. An iPad Pro can do most things you buy a PC for. You may fancy a change without moving too far from Microsoft's orbit. A Windows 365 Cloud PC is an option.

Yet I suspect most Windows users will choose to stick with 10 for now and see which way things go. There is no pressing reason to make a decision today. Most enterprise IT departments will wait at least 18 months before changing, you don't need to take that long, nor do you need to hurry.

