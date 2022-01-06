Supply chain woes see printer sales down 20 percent

IDC reports manufacturing constraints and logistical issues are behind a 20.4 percent drop in printer sales in the third quarter of 2021.

Strictly speaking IDC was reporting on the drop in sales of ‘hardcopy peripherals’. The category covers inkjets, lasers, copiers and multi-function devices.

Researchers says the printer brands struggled to fulfil orders.

These weren’t the only problems. IDC says the value of shipments dropped 11 percent over the quarter.

Canon was the biggest loser. It saw a year on year drop of almost 40 percent (39.2 percent). Canon slipped from second place to third place behind HP and Epson.

Things were tough at HP which saw sales fall by a quarter (26.1 percent). The company continues to dominate the sector with a 40 percent market share down from 44 percent a year ago.

Epson and Kyocera did best. Both managed to grow. Epson continued its expansion in the ink tank market, a strategy that has worked for the Japanese company.









Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2021 (based on unit shipments)





Company

3Q21 Unit Shipments

3Q21 Market Share

3Q20 Unit Shipments

3Q20 Market Share

3Q21/3Q20 Growth





1. HP Inc.

8,566,573

40.9%

11,599,535

44.1%

-26.1%





2. Epson

4,185,089

20.0%

4,148,915

15.8%

+0.9%





3. Canon Group

3,394,474

16.2%

5,585,494

21.2%

-39.2%





4. Brother

1,858,015

8.9%

1,933,249

7.3%

-3.9%





5. Kyocera Group

446,849

2.1%

407,136

1.5%

+9.8%





Others

2,497,196

11.9%

2,655,732

10.1%

-6.0%





Total

20,948,196

100.0%

26,330,061

100.0%

-20.4%





Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, November 11, 2021







