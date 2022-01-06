Unemployable but doing fine

Many of us work in the part of the economy where there are no jobs, just clients and projects. We market our services, try to find interesting opportunities and finance our larger interests with the revenue. We’ve been out of the hierarchy for so long that it’s become unappealing.

Sumser say knowledge work rarely aligns with jobs and companies haven't yet got their heads around the idea of employing people for projects.

We're moving to a world where people work on a series of short, independent gigs. Employers have yet to get their heads around the idea and how to make the most of using people on a short-term basis.

Incidentally, this is the model that the movie industry has used for years. A team of people comes together for a single project and disbands once it is done.

