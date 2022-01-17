Top Scoops

Djokovic Is The New Covid Poster Boy For World Order Versus Disorder

Monday, 17 January 2022, 12:03 pm
Article: Jerome Irwin

We are living in tempestuous, tumultuous times now where authoritarianism and its extension, fascism, are everywhere on the rise and democracy, the rule of law and democratic governments worldwide are in decline. On many levels of political-economic-cultural-ideological-societal discourse, the medical ignorance, intellectual confusion, political greed and ruthlessness of nations around the world revealed by the COVID Pandemic raises fundamental questions such as "What is a Democracy?”, and "What is the role of every citizen, and the citizenry as a whole, to uphold and further the principles of Truth, Justice and Democracy?" The wisdom of Australia’s political and Legal Rule of Law, however late in the day, has now set the record straight in this case.

Novak Djokovic is Deported After Losing Australia Visa Battle Over Unvaccinated Covid Dispute

Today so much is being made in the COVID debate about what are the rights and freedoms of the individual, free of any government, whether of an authoritarian or enlightened democratic nature, democracy to exercise on its citizenry such imposed options as: mandated vaccinations; lockdowns, and draconian societal restrictions imposed on non-vaccinated citizens. The world now stands, precariously, at a critical crossroads between stability and anarchy.

The opposition displayed by those at many levels of society to either refuse to get a vaccine or adhere to practices recommended by safe medical protocols designed to safeguard the health and well-being of the world’s citizenry suggests not only a social media-driven pathological level of selfishness and deceit now rampant in today’s society, but suggests how too few among the populace actually fervently believe that in a democracy not only are there certain existing sacred rights and freedoms but also a concomitant host of equally sacrosanct responsibilities and obligations to be carried out in kind.

At this point, on the eve of the always auspicious annual opening world tennis tournament at Melbourne, Australia, The Australian government, and its Prime Minister Scott Morrison & Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke, are to be commended for the principled position they have consistently maintained concerning Novak Djokovic's bogus visa application to enter Australia to compete in the tournament and defend his role as the world’s reigning #1 tennis champion.

Australia’s Prime Minister and Minister of Immigration have been, and continue to be, sorely tested by the ensuing dissension and divisive rancor that continues to be created by Djokovic's refusal to simply abide by the Australian government's expectation that all competing tennis players in the tournament must be vaccinated, and what vaccination ultimately means to the dignity of both World Tennis and Tennis Australia and the protection of the health and welfare of all in the world who will attend 2022's Australian Open.

International tennis champions like Danill Medvedev, Garbine Muguruza and Rafael Nadal have already correctly and appropriately commented that complying with Australian's rules in this regard is paramount to removing the controversy from the tennis world's grand opening of the 2022 tennis season and a return to focusing upon the enjoyment of the many high-level tennis thrills that will follow.

The long and short of it is that, in Dec 2020, when Djokovic first became infected with Covid he made his emphatic opposition to vaccination widely known. “Personally” he said, “I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”(“Tennis star Djokovic Reveals He’s an Anti-Vaxxer”, Huffpost, 04/20/20).

Ever since, using Djokovic as a role model to look up to and follow, still far too many anti-faxxer citizens and world leaders aren't willing to exercise and enforce the part that we all must individually play in the life of the kind of democratic world we all fervently hope to realize.

But the enormous numbers of humans in the world in 2022 who still remain unvaccinated, would seem to suggest that when it comes to the dire life and death threat of the Covid Pandemic the citizenry and world governments at large apparently simply lack the requisite fortitude, backbone and conviction to furthering a Democratic Civil Society required to enjoy whatever their democratic rights in conjunction with the consequent responsibilities they must follow and carry out. The existence of so many unvaccinated citizens, worldwide, is a flagrant reflection of this pathetic reality and why the Omicron Variant and other variants yet to come is so troubling for the future of the Human Race.

In the case of Novak Djokovic, anyone with even a cursory knowledge about Djokovic's social and tennis background, revealed at length in the news since the beginning of the COVID Pandemic, should be able to clearly see he is an anti-vaxxer who has either cleverly hidden it from the public or been less than candid about the fact, ostensibly so that it doesn't interfere with what some would call an egomaniacal desire to remain the reigning #1 tennis player in the world at whatever the cost to all those around him . Like it or not, Djokovic is now the world’s poster boy for the anti-faxxer movement.

There are those Aussie’s and others in the world who would colloquially add, “The only fair dinkum (truthful and fair) thing to do to a prominent figure like Novak Djokovic and others who follow his example, and place their trust in him as a role model, should be to not only deny his visa application to stay in Australia, but to also be required to pay some symbolic portion of the medical/hospitalization costs of all those who might conceivably have become infected by him during the super-spreader periods when he should have instead self-quarantined himself and followed all the safe medical Covid protocols. It would be the only right and fair thing to do.

One would only have to check the times, places and events since Dec 2020, and more recently in Dec 2021, when Djokovic again tested positive for Covid, and extrapolate the costs that the society had to pay itself to address the pandemic’s rise in infections.

At this point in time, the negative, disingenuous role model Djokovic now is offering to both the youth and adults of the world who would follow in his lead is truly disgraceful.

Anti-vaxxers and those vaccinated wait with bated breath to see if the right decision that AOC officials and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke, have made to deport Djokovic rather than clear him to play at Melbourne’s Grand Slam Tennis Tournament is the correct one or not.

If it turns out that Djokovic is allowed to compete at Melbourne it will serve as an insult and slap in the face of every citizen of the world, not to mention every tennis figure, who continues to try to do the right thing and finally end the menacing COVID Pandemic that still threatens us all.

Otherwise, it will signify yet one more nail in the coffin of Democratic philosophy and government in the world and count as yet one more victory for anti-vaxxers everywhere who choose to give the rest of the world the finger and, in so doing, further erode any faith the rest of the citizenry may have in the medical, political and/or legislative worlds.

