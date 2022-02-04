Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Why Kiwi Families Need Social Insurance

Friday, 4 February 2022, 11:37 am
Article: Helen Clark Foundation

If you or your partner lost their job, how long could you last before you had to move house?

Many of our families are much more financially fragile than we like to think.

In New Zealand in the 1970s the cost of buying a house was usually double or at most triple an individual salary. Now, in major centres like Auckland, it is nine times the average salary and rising. The rental market is similarly a nightmare, though it attracts less political attention.

How have families coped with this kind of cost increase without a comparable wage increase? How on earth have we kept our heads above water?

This is not just an issue in New Zealand. In the USA, Elizabeth Warren found back in 2004 that an American two-income family earns 75% more money than its single-income counterpart of a generation ago, but has 25% less discretionary income to cover living costs. This is largely because major fixed expenses like housing have increased so much in price, without any correlating increase to wages.

One key answer for many families privileged enough to have a choice (single parents frequently face outright housing poverty) has been to send both parents to work. The percentage of mothers who had pre-school children and were in paid employment rose from 21% in 1976 to 32% in 1986. This trend has continued and intensified. A Statistics New Zealand report from 2015 put it bluntly:

“[g]ains in the labour force participation of women aged 25–49 years over the last 20 years have been largely driven by the increased participation of mothers in the labour market.”

So what does this mean for family financial stability?

A generation or two ago, in a family privileged enough to have two healthy parents, a stay at home parent operated like a family insurance policy. If a major event like redundancy or chronic illness hit the breadwinner, the other parent could make up the difference by going to work. Many of us have stories of this happening in our own families – my grandmother’s income from nursing allowed her family to pay school fees which would have been unaffordable on my grandfather’s teacher salary alone. If he had become ill, the kids would have had to change school but the family would not have lost their house.

Very few two parent families have this kind of insurance policy anymore. Both parents earnings are sunk into essential expenses, like paying off the mortgage or rent. And, if both pay cheques are used for core household expenses, now two breadwinners means twice the risk of redundancy or chronic illness compared to a single income family in the 1960s. If either of you lose income, your family’s economic security can disappear very quickly. This income drop is sharper and lasts for longer in NZ than many other comparable countries.

Redundancy is both more common and a bigger existential threat to families than it used to be.

The recently announced scheme for social unemployment insurance (SUI) is an exciting, transformational policy which helps to address this nail biting anxiety about money that many families experience in Aotearoa today. It gives you the one thing you need in a family crisis – time. It lets you keep your head above water while you find a new job.

Under the scheme those who lose their job would be given four weeks notice and a four-week payment at 80 per cent of their salary. If they could not find more work they would get up to 80 per cent of their usual income for another six months. This would be capped at the ACC rate – currently $1820 a week.

The SUI concept comes from Nordic social democracy, and, like their approach to poverty alleviation, works closely with a sophisticated understanding of an active labour market policy that not only allows the market to work well with individuals and firms upskilling and reshaping, but also tackles poverty by ensuring that people are upskilled and in work that pays.

It is not a magic bean which will cure all social ills in New Zealand. Active labour market policies in respect to retraining and childcare must go alongside it, as well as good systems to connect displaced workers to these supports. But as a policy it promises to give many people a bigger and more secure stake in society, and that is profoundly worth having.

This piece was originally published by the NZ Herald.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Helen Clark Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Conversation: Inflation is raising prices and reducing real wages – what should be done to support NZ’s low-income households?
There is no doubt life is becoming much more expensive in New Zealand as inflation hits a three-decade high, influenced by both domestic and international factors such as increased food, energy and housing costs, pent-up demand for consumer goods, and ongoing supply-chain disruptions... More>>


Globetrotter: The Geopolitics Behind Spiraling Gas And Electricity Prices In Europe
The current crisis of spiraling gas prices in Europe, coupled with a cold snap in the region, highlights the fact that the transition to green energy in any part of the world is not going to be easy. The high gas prices in Europe also bring to the forefront the complexity involved in transitioning to clean energy sources... More>>

Julian Assange: A Thousand Days In Belmarsh
Julian Assange has now been in the maximum-security facilities of Belmarsh prison for over 1,000 days. On the occasion of his 1,000th day of imprisonment, campaigners, supporters and kindred spirits gathered to show their support, indignation and solidarity at this political detention most foul... More>>



Dunne Speaks: Changing The Process Of Goverment By Stealth
In a column some months ago I drew attention to the way the role of the Director-General of Health has changed during the pandemic. I expressed concern that the position has been allowed to expand well beyond the traditional role of the chief executive of the Ministry of Health. I suggested that the Director-General of Health is now the most powerful public servant ever in New Zealand... More>>



Off To The Supreme Court: Assange’s Appeal Continues

With December’s High Court decision to overturn the lower court ruling against the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, lawyers of the WikiLeaks founder immediately got busy... More>>


Forbidden Parties: Boris Johnson’s Law On Illegal Covid Gatherings

It was meant to be time to reflect. The eager arms of a new pandemic were enfolding a society with asphyxiating, lethal effect. Public health authorities advocated various measures: social distancing, limited contact between family and friends, limited mobility. No grand booze-ups. No large parties. No bonking, except within dispensations of intimacy and various “bubble” arrangements. Certainly, no orgies... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 
 